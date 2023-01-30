Mayor Kirk Rivers has asked Elizabeth City City Council to consider renaming Dog Corner Park "College Park" in honor of Elizabeth City State University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle.
Rivers is proposing renaming Dog Corner Park to College Park in honor of Elizabeth City State University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle. Rivers told the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. board of directors earlier this month that the presidents of COA and MACU and the chancellor at ECSU support renaming the park.
“We are excited and fortunate to have three colleges right here in our city,” Rivers said. “It will give us design methods to improve that park to make sure we have a great gateway into our beautiful downtown.”
The park is located diagonally across Water Street from Museum of the Albemarle, and is where Charles Creek flows into the Pasquotank River along Elizabeth City's waterfront.
Dog Corner Park has a boat ramp into Charles Creek for small boats, a basketball court, a fish fry shelter and a large parking lot. The park got its name because it is a dog-legged turn on streets close to the water.
“It’s never been officially named,” Rivers said. “It’s just been called 'Dog Corner Park' through the years.”
Rivers said renaming the park is part of plan to put a greater emphasis on using the city’s waterfront to attract people to Elizabeth City.
“We have a great resource in the river,” Rivers said. “Everyone in Elizabeth City needs a boat, a canoe, a Walmart $29.99 raft or a yacht. We want to utilize our harbor. We have a natural resource that other people would love to have.”
City Council voted unanimously last week to hold the required public hearing on renaming the park at its Feb. 13 meeting after Rivers presented his proposal.
First Ward Councilor Joe Peel said the city will need to take into consideration replacing “the brand-new fancy sign” with the name Dog Corner Park on it. The park sign was part of a wayfinding sign project that was completed in 2021 at a cost of $220,000.
The wayfinding project was funded by Visit Elizabeth City, the city of Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, with each entity contributing around $75,000 to the project. The city and county’s money come from their share of occupancy-tax proceeds they receive from the Tourism Development Authority.
“I don’t know how much that single sign costs,” Peel said. “But if we have to take that sign down and put up a new one just like it, it’s probably not going to be cheap.”