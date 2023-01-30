Dog Corner Park

Mayor Kirk Rivers has asked Elizabeth City City Council to consider renaming Dog Corner Park "College Park" in honor of Elizabeth City State University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Mayor Kirk Rivers is asking City Council to rename a city park in recognition of Elizabeth City's three institutions of higher learning.

Rivers is proposing renaming Dog Corner Park to College Park in honor of Elizabeth City State University, Mid-Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle. Rivers told the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. board of directors earlier this month that the presidents of COA and MACU and the chancellor at ECSU support renaming the park.