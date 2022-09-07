Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, speaks at a service to mark the one-year anniversary of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death, Thursday, April 21. Rivers said the state conference of the NAACP’s losing its federal tax-exemption isn’t an issue for local NAACP branches.
The work of the local branch of the NAACP has not been hampered by the IRS’ revocation of the state civil rights group’s federal tax-exempt status, the group’s local leader says.
“We are laser-focused on our voter registration and moving forward,” said Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. “With (the local branch) it’s business as usual.”
Rivers, who is also second vice president of the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, said he can’t comment on the specifics of the state conference’s tax situation with the IRS.
“This has nothing to do with the (local) branches,” Rivers said. “We’re still very focused (at the local branch), Nothing has changed in our arena.”
The Associated Press reported last week that the IRS removed the state chapter of the NAACP’s federal tax-exempt status on May 15 after the organization failed to file returns for three years. The state NAACP’s tax status didn’t become public until last week.
Rivers said he communicated with Pasquotank NAACP members about the state conference losing its tax-exempt status as soon as it became public so that they would know what was going on.
“I’ve explained it to the members,” Rivers said. “I advised my members when (the news) came out.”
Rivers said no local NAACP members have raised concerns about the state conference’s tax issues.
The local branch pays state and national assessments to the NAACP, and no members have voiced objections to continuing those payments, he said.
The Associated Press reported last week that Da’Quan Love, who recently was appointed by the national NAACP to serve as executive director of the organization’s North Carolina conference, told WRAL-TV that he views his role as a consultant. He’s helping the state conference shore up its finances as the national organization performs a multi-year audit of its finances, he said. Love previously served as a leader of the Virginia branch of the NAACP.
“The national NAACP has launched a financial audit, a full financial, multi-year audit of the state conference as well as all the branches in the state of North Carolina to rectify these issues and get to the bottom of these challenges and ensure that this does not happen again and we’re in good financial standing,” Love told WRAL.
Love told The Associated Press that the national NAACP will provide the state chapter with resources and support so it can continue its civil rights work, including get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of the November election.
The state conference released the following statement last week:
“The NAACP is working with the North Carolina State Conference to resolve all issues related to revocation of the North Carolina State Conference’s tax-exempt status. The timely reporting of financial information is crucial to our ability to operate effectively. This is a matter of the highest priority, and we are working diligently to rectify the issue.”
On Wednesday, Love told The Daily Advance that the state conference is among several NAACP units that recently received a letter from the IRS stating that their tax-exempt status has been revoked.
“We are working to submit the necessary documentation to show that the IRS has, once again, erroneously revoked the tax-exempt status of NAACP units,” Love said. “As the central organization, the NAACP is required to file a group return every year, reflecting the revenues and expenses of all our units and state conferences on an aggregate basis. Our group ruling was affirmed by the IRS in September 2021.”
Love added that because the group exemption was affirmed by the IRS just a year ago, “it is our belief that the (recent) revocations were done in error,”
Love explained that the group exemption means individual NAACP units are not required to file form 990s of their own since that is done by the national organization.
“As the central organization, the NAACP is required to file a group return every year, reflecting the revenues and expenses of all of our units and state conferences on an aggregate basis,” Love said. “We collect information from all of our units and state conferences via an annual financial report.”