Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, speaks at a service to mark the one-year anniversary of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death, Thursday, April 21. Rivers said the state conference of the NAACP’s losing its federal tax-exemption isn’t an issue for local NAACP branches.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The work of the local branch of the NAACP has not been hampered by the IRS’ revocation of the state civil rights group’s federal tax-exempt status, the group’s local leader says.

“We are laser-focused on our voter registration and moving forward,” said Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. “With (the local branch) it’s business as usual.”