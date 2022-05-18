Elizabeth City voters elected a new mayor and ousted two incumbent City Council members in Tuesday’s non-partisan municipal election.
Former councilor Kirk Rivers easily outdistanced First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young and political newcomer Christina Williams to win the mayor’s race while Second Ward incumbent Chris Ruffieux and Third Ward incumbent Michael Brooks lost re-election bids.
Rivers will replace Mayor Bettie Parker, who did not seek re-election.
Reached Wednesday, Rivers praised Young and Williams for running a positive campaign and said his life-long commitment to the city was one of the reasons for his victory.
“I think people know me and know that I have spent my whole life here in Elizabeth City,” Rivers said. “I think that resonated with the voters."
Rivers said his goal as the city's next mayor is "for everybody to be proud to say that they live in Elizabeth City."
"We want a create a positive momentum for the city so people can say they are excited to live here," he said. "We want businesses to flourish, we want neighborhood to flourish. We want to create activities for our youth. That is what our goal is.”
According to unofficial results, Rivers bested Young and first-time candidate Williams, collecting 1,340 votes and winning 50.30% of the citywide vote.
Young finished second with 964 votes, or 36.19% of the citywide vote. Williams finished with 356 votes or 13.36% of the vote. There were also four write-in votes.
Rivers won the early vote, finishing with 908 votes to Young's 632 votes and Williams' 191 votes.
Rivers also won the election day vote, collecting 429 votes in Elizabeth City and carrying four of five precincts.
Young collected 315 election day votes in the city, winning the East precinct. She also won 17 votes on the Camden Causeway to Williams' six and Rivers' 3. Williams garnered 159 election day votes in the city and carried no precincts.
Young could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Williams said Wednesday she was not surprised that Rivers won over 50 percent of the vote and was able to avoid a runoff.
“I think he had a lot of support, and he ran a good race.” Williams said. “(Rivers) was very cordial to everywhere and he worked his butt off. What we saw at the polls is what the results turned out to be.”
Interim City Manager Richard Hicks said Wednesday a swearing-in date for the city’s elected officials has not yet been set. It usually has occurred about two months after the election. Typically that would be in early December when the city election was held in October. This election, however, was delayed until May because of delayed U.S. Census data and litigation over state legislative and congressional redistricting.
Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence and Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton won re-election and will be the only returning members on the eight-member City Council.
First Ward Councilor Billy Caudle and Fourth Ward Councilor Darius Horton did not seek re-election while one Second Ward seat has been vacant since October.
It appeared last Tuesday that one Fourth Ward seat might be headed for a runoff election. Second-place finisher Barbara Baxter failed to get 25 percent of the vote plus one. In unofficial returns Baxter led third-place finisher Roger Jones 228 votes to 177 votes, or 21.37 percent to 16.59 percent. Walton was the top vote-getter in the Fourth Ward with 363 votes, or 34.02 percent.
County Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said Tuesday’s election results will be certified next Friday. State law states that Jones could request a runoff after the results are finalized.
Reached Wednesday, however, Jones said he has no plans to call for a runoff election.
"I knew that I could call for a runoff but I'm not going to do it. I'm going to let it be," Jones said. "The ones who won, I'm so proud of them. I'm not going to go through that (another election) again."
Jones said he was pleased with his campaign and felt good about the outcome. He said he "probably" will run again but noted it will depend on how the new council performs.
"I hope I won't have to run because they'll be doing such a good job taking care of the citizens of Elizabeth City," he said. "If it's not broke, don't fix it."
According to unofficial results, Ruffieux finished third among the three candidates actively contesting for the 2nd Ward's two council seats, collecting 162 votes or 23.14% of the ward's vote.
First-time candidate Javis Gibbs finished first in the race, collecting 271 votes or 38.71% of the 2nd Ward vote. Rose Whitehurst, also making her first bid for public office, finished second, garnering 217 votes or 31%.
John Nettesheim, a fourth candidate who announced prior to the election that he would not be eligible to serve because he was moving outside the 2nd Ward, still collected 47 votes or 6.71%.
Gibbs finished first in early voting, collecting 158 votes to Whitehurst's 125 and Ruffieux's 104. Gibbs also finished first in election day voting, collecting 115 votes to Whitehurst's 92 and Ruffieux's 58. Gibbs carried three precincts and Ruffieux carried two.
Gibbs said voters he talked with wanted a change on City Council.
“The people have spoken,” Gibbs said. “My entire campaign was getting a council that that cares about the people. I spoke from my heart and I have always been a people person. I’m firm believer that Elizabeth City isn’t the Elizabeth City that it used to be.”
Whitehurst, who is a nurse, serves as the volunteer coordinator for the SOULS Ministry meal program and she believes her work with the program helped her campaign.
“I think my connection with SOULS ministry was a real platform for me,” Whitehurst said. “I believe people came to know me from that and know I have a heart for serving. I believe the people have elected us to have accountability, higher transparency and that we operate with integrity to move our city forward.”
In the five-way Third Ward race for two seats, Brooks came in third with 141 votes or 13.74%.
Katherine Felton, a former human resource manager for the city making her first bid for public office, finished first in the 3rd Ward race, collecting 382 votes or 37.23% of the ward's vote.
Incumbent Councilor Kem Spence won re-election to a new term by finishing second, collecting 358 votes or 34.89%.
Felton and Brooks couldn't be reached. Spence was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
First-time candidates Evelyn F. Strader and Charles Hill finished fourth and fifth in the race, respectively. Strader collected 103 votes or 10% while Hill garnered 41 votes or 4%.
Both Felton and Spence built big leads with their performance during one-stop voting. Felton collected 246 early votes while Spence garnered 243 early votes. Brooks had 100 early votes and Strader and Hill had 61 and 23 votes, respectively.
In the Fourth Ward, First-time candidates Sandra White, Bennie Murphy and Donald Spencer Sr. finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. White collected 168 votes or 15.75%, Murphy garnered 98 votes or 9%, and Spencer finished with 32 votes or 3%.
Walton said he was confident that he would prevail in Tuesday’s election and that the new ideas of the new councilors will mesh well his experience.
“I feel like what I have done over the years speaks for its self,” Walton said. “I think the citizens appreciate what I have done. There will be a big change on City Council. Hopefully, we can get in there and work together as a group and move the city forward.”
In the 1st Ward, voters elected Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs, both of whom ran unopposed on Tuesday. Peel, a former three-term city mayor, collected 674 votes or 54.4% of the ward's vote, while Biggs, a first-time candidate, garnered 544 votes, or 43.91%.