RiverSplash, the arts event that’s been underway in downtown Elizabeth City since Tuesday, will play a large role in Friday’s First Friday ArtWalk. No fewer than seven ArtWalk venues will feature artists participating in the five-day “artists retreat” that wraps up Saturday.

Besides a full lineup of artists and musicians, Friday’s ArtWalk will also feature a “Flood the Streets” street performance party in Ives Alley behind Arts of the Albemarle. According to organizer Ellen Minton, the event will feature musicians, artists, dancers, skaters, sidewalk art, group painting and open jam sessions.