Rockin' at the Wharf

Chesapeake, Virginia-based 5Starr will be among the bands performing at the 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held at Edenton Marina at 621 W. Queen Street, Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

EDENTON — A popular two-day music festival will be returning to the Edenton waterfront for its third installment this month.

The 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20 at Edenton Marina at 621 W. Queen Street. The event will raise money to help improve the water quality of the Albemarle Sound and to help rejuvenate local striped bass populations.