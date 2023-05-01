...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Chesapeake, Virginia-based 5Starr will be among the bands performing at the 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held at Edenton Marina at 621 W. Queen Street, Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.
EDENTON — A popular two-day music festival will be returning to the Edenton waterfront for its third installment this month.
The 3rd annual Albemarle Rock Fish Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20 at Edenton Marina at 621 W. Queen Street. The event will raise money to help improve the water quality of the Albemarle Sound and to help rejuvenate local striped bass populations.
“All of us on the festival board have become increasingly alarmed at the dwindling populations of striped bass as well as the water quality in the Albemarle Sound,” said Julien Mordecai, who along with friend Sherwood Jones founded the festival. “We hope many will join us for a great time and a chance to be part of a worthy endeavor.”
The festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, and resumes at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Tickets are $30 for adults and free for youth 16 years and younger. The cost of admission includes both nights and seven live music performances by Chris O’Neill, 5 Starr, Fueston Brothers and Co., Old Fish Hatchery Records, Powderkeg, Jump Mountain and Paris Gonzalez.
Starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, lunch that includes barbecued pork cooked onsite will be sold for $10 a plate. Food trucks will also be present. Free parking will be available and ticketholders will be allowed to bring their own cooler. Primitive camping for $25 per night will also be available boaters can tie up at the dock for a $10 fee.
Jones and Mordecai established the nonprofit group Clear Living Waters to raise awareness of striped bass populations and water quality of the rivers that feed the Albemarle Sound.
“We want to create awareness,” Jones said.
The festival also will provide a voice for several marine conservation groups, which will have representatives present providing information.
“We’re trying to reach a broad market” by providing a voice for conservancy organizations, Jones said.
According to Jones, the ultimate goal of Clear Living Waters is to raise enough money to help fund an Albemarle Sound riverkeeper to perform frequent water quality tests and to help keep the rivers clean of litter and pollution.
Jones said he and longtime friend Mordecai came up with the idea for the festival during COVID-19 while fishing. Fishing, after all, was one of the few activities people could still do during the restrictions on indoor gatherings brought about by the pandemic.
The two put together the first festival within a month’s notice, Jones said.
Festival tickets are available in advance at clearlivingwaters.com or can be purchased in person at 307 S. Broad Street in Edenton. Tickets will also be sold at the festival entrance on both days.