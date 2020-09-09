Rocky start to the weekend

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- EC police: Juvenile charged in one of 3 homicides
- Currituck ferry could remain idled for months
- Sheriff: 2-year-old hospitalized after attack by dog
- Portion of building roof at MACU collapses
- DA: Teen fatally struck by vehicle in Perquimans
- Sheriff: Woman's death investigated as suspicious
- Paint the (down)town: Project Art D'town supports murals
- Subdivision seeks city help for pond repairs
- Steinburg: Reward to be offered in girl's fatal shooting
- 6 more die from COVID in region