Elizabeth City State University is asking alumni and university supporters to “Reimage Roebuck,” the university’s athletic stadium, during its fourth annual Day of Giving event today.
According to a press release, donations to the Day of Giving campaign will focus on helping fund renovations to Roebuck Stadium’s football field. Among the project’s costs are a topographical survey, removal costs for the current playing surface, soil fill, an update to the field’s irrigation system, as well as new sod and over-seed.
Donor gifts will also help ECSU establish a regular maintenance schedule for the football field to keep it “safe, healthy, and attractive for this upcoming season and future seasons,” Anita Walton, vice chancellor for university advancement, said in the release.
“Our Viking family and friends are rising to the occasion to give in a big way and we appreciate it tremendously,” Walton said. “On May 29, we hope to see many more of you come out and support Reimagine Roebuck and the Day of Giving.”
While renovations to the football field at Roebuck Stadium are a major focus of this year’s Day of Giving campaign, Walton reminded donors they can also designate their gifts to other areas such as scholarships and research. She also reminded alumni that their donations can help leverage other giving to the university.
“Alumni giving and engagement are important,” she said. “When potential funders see that an institution’s alumni are supportive of their alma mater, it adds credence to the institution and the academic programs and services it offers.”
Chancellor Karrie Dixon also reminded alumni and university supporters that the Day of Giving is a “wonderful opportunity” to invest in ECSU.
“We appreciate every gift. Together, we can make a difference,” she said.
Donors may contribute to the Day of Giving by visiting https://www.ecsu.edu/reimagineroebuck/index.html.