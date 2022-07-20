A banner paying tribute to the 13 U.S. servicemen and women killed in a suicide attack at the Kabul airport during the U.S.' withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 is part of the "13 Flags — Rolling Glory" exhibit that will arrive at Museum of the Albemarle on Aug. 16.
A traveling tribute to the 13 U.S. service men and women killed in an Islamic State suicide attack during the U.S.' military's withdrawal from Afghanistan last year will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle next month.
"13 Flags — Rolling Glory" is scheduled to arrive by motorcycle at the museum on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at noon, according to a museum press release. Escorting the flags — one for each service member killed in the Aug. 26, 2021 attack — will be members of local law enforcement and local members of the Patriot Guard Riders organization.
The flags will remain on display in the museum's Ferebee classroom through Aug. 20 before being transported to Virginia for display, the museum said.
"The flags have made their way across America, state by state, American by American, on the back of a motorcycle, and flanked and followed by countless other patriots with their ultimate destination being Washington, D.C.," the press release states.
According to ABC News, a military investigation determined earlier this year that a single ISIS-K terrorist detonated an explosive device at the crowded Hamid Karzai International Airport last August, killing 10 U.S. Marines, one Army sergeant, one Navy corpsman, and at least 170 Afghans.
The 10 Marines killed in the attack included: Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Texas; Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of California; Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Utah; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of California; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of California; Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of California; Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Massachusetts; Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Indiana; Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of Missouri; and Cpl. Daegan W. of Nebraska.
Also killed in the attack were Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Ohio; and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Tennessee.
The 13 flags in the exhibit honor not just the U.S. service personnel killed in the suicide attack, but "every American who courageously stood in harm's way and gave their very all to defend our nation, our freedom, and our way of life," the release states.
According to the release, the flags will be presented at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 by an escort of Patriot Guard veterans of the post on Saturday, Aug. 13. An honorable salute will be conducted at the post at 1433 North Road Street at 3 p.m.