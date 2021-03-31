Rollover on Halstead

Elizabeth City Fire Department officials investigate a vehicle that overturned in the right west-bound lane of Halstead Boulevard at the intersection connecting Lowes and Roses, around noon in Elizabeth City, Wednesday. According to a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services official, the vehicle’s driver and lone occupant was a 50-year-old woman who was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance