COLUMBIA — The Tyrrell County Board of Education has hired a 20-year education veteran to be the school district’s new superintendent.
Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will start her duties in the Tyrrell County Schools on Oct. 17.
COLUMBIA — The Tyrrell County Board of Education has hired a 20-year education veteran to be the school district’s new superintendent.
Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will start her duties in the Tyrrell County Schools on Oct. 17.
“I want to thank the Board of Education of Tyrrell County Schools for selecting me as their next superintendent. I am appreciative of the board’s confidence in me,” Roseboro said in a statement. “It is such a privilege and an honor to be selected to serve the students, staff, families and community stakeholders.”
Roseboro currently serves as the chief of choice and magnet schools for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Prior to her current role, Roseboro served as area superintendent of school turnaround in the district from 2016-21.
Roseboro also has worked as an elementary school principal, assistant principal and as a teacher at the middle and high school levels. For eight years, she was an elementary school principal, first at Shephard Elementary in Iredell-Statesville Schools from 2008-10, and then at North-Hills Elementary from 2010-16. She also taught history at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem. She began her career as a special education teacher in the Davidson County Schools.
Roseboro earned her bachelor’s degree in history from East Carolina University. She went on to earn a master’s degree in education administration from Gardner Webb University and her doctorate degree in educational leadership from Wingate University.
The search process for Tyrrell’s new superintendent began in May, after former Superintendent Oliver Holley submitted his resignation.
During the search, the Tyrrell school board reviewed applications from 17 candidates from seven different states. The board said it felt Roseboro’s experience, leadership and dedication to students and staff would best serve the district’s students, employees and the community.
Roseboro said she applied for the superintendent’s position in Tyrrell because of the school district’s “diverse student demographics, location and district size.”
“Additionally, my family is excited to become members of the Tyrrell County community and reconnect with friends that live in eastern North Carolina,” she said. “My goal is to continue to build upon the great work that is occurring in Tyrrell County Schools.”
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.