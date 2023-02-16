...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
becoming northwest Friday evening and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Dr. Melissa Stuckey, professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, talks about preservation of the Rosenwald Practice School on the ECSU campus and the development of the Northeastern North Carolina African American Research and Cultural Heritage Institute in a talk Wednesday evening at the Pasquotank County Library.
Elizabeth City State University will host a screening Saturday of a new 30-minute documentary on Rosenwald Schools in North Carolina.
The documentary, titled “Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity: The Rosenwald Schools of North Carolina,” will be shown at 1 p.m. Saturday in room 206 of the Ridley Student Center on campus.
The film’s producers, Tom Lassiter and Jere Snyder, are scheduled to attend Saturday’s screening.
The documentary is slated to premier next week on PBS North Carolina.
Rosenwald Schools were school buildings for African American children, and were funded by grants from wealthy Chicago businessman Julius Rosenwald, a part owner of what was then Sears, Roebuck and Company, in conjunction with funds raised within the local African American community.
There were 4,997 Rosenwald school buildings constructed in 14 southern states from 1913-32. North Carolina has 813 of the buildings, and 253 of those were in northeastern North Carolina, notes Dr. Melissa Stuckey, a history professor at ECSU.
Lassiter and Snyder’s documentary is coming out at a time when ECSU is preparing to begin a stabilization project of the former Rosenwald Practice School on campus.
ECSU hopes to establish the Northeastern North Carolina African American Research and Cultural Heritage Institute in the building. The institute will study African American history in northeastern North Carolina with a special focus on the role of public education and the history of Rosenwald schools in the region.
Stuckey provided an update on the project Wednesday evening in the community room at the W.C. Witherspoon Memorial Library.
Stuckey said the project already has won $898,872 in grants and has $1,675,000 in additional grant funding under review. If the new grants are awarded, that will pay for finishing the job, she said.
A process of stabilizing the building is slated to begin this spring with funds that have already been garnered. This academic year marks the 100th anniversary of the Rosenwald Practice School on the ECSU campus.
There were two Rosenwald practice schools on college campuses in North Carolina — the other was on the campus of what is now Fayetteville State University — and the one on the ECSU campus is the only one in the state that is still standing.
Northeastern North Carolina’s high concentration of Rosenwald school buildings is “really special,” Stuckey said.
Rosenwald school buildings were an attempt by private philanthropy to improve the stock of public school buildings, Stuckey said. The buildings typically had large windows, air flow between classrooms, and play space.
Stuckey said the willingness of families to donate additional funds for construction of schools when they were already been taxed — in effect to be “double-taxed” — was an indication of their commitment to providing better opportunities for their children.
There was a “building boom” on the ECSU campus in the early 1920s that includes Moore Hall, the Principal’s House, and the Rosenwald Practice School, Stuckey said.
The Rosenwald building “is part of this larger building boom,” she said.
The practice school on the ECSU campus was designed as a three-teacher schoolhouse. Students learning to be teachers honed their craft as they worked with children from the community at the practice school.
Stuckey said the institute is intended to chronicle not only the history of the practice school but also the ways the building was used in subsequent years, including as a YWCA clubhouse, cosmetology school, campus laundry, laboratory school, and ROTC center.