Rosenwald Practice School at ECSU

Dr. Melissa Stuckey, professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, talks about preservation of the Rosenwald Practice School on the ECSU campus and the development of the Northeastern North Carolina African American Research and Cultural Heritage Institute in a talk Wednesday evening at the Pasquotank County Library.

 Reggie Ponder/

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City State University will host a screening Saturday of a new 30-minute documentary on Rosenwald Schools in North Carolina.

The documentary, titled “Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity: The Rosenwald Schools of North Carolina,” will be shown at 1 p.m. Saturday in room 206 of the Ridley Student Center on campus.