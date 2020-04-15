After nearly four years on the job, Gordon Rowell has resigned as manager of the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
Rowell submitted his resignation in March and his last day was Tuesday, March 31, Johnny Houston, chairman of the Regional Airport Authority Board, said Tuesday.
In the interim, airport operations and finance officer Kent Madden will serve as airport manager, Houston said. Madden has been an employee at the local airport for about five years.
In his resignation letter submitted in March, Rowell thanked the board for the opportunity to lead the airport, but had decided to resign for personal reasons, Houston said. The board responded with a formal letter thanking Rowell for his service, Houston added.
Rowell took over as airport manager in November 2016. The former Marine and defense contractor was previously the operations manager at Pitt-Greenville Airport before coming to Elizabeth City.
The airport board already has begun its search for a new manager. On Tuesday, the airport posted a job vacancy announcement seeking candidates for the manager position.
Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in public administration, airport management or other similar fields of study, combined with experience, to include at least three years in aviation or airport operation, the announcement states.