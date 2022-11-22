CURRITUCK — Royal Farms announced Tuesday that its first store location in the state will open in Currituck early next year.
Construction of the Royals Farms gas and convenience store at the corner of Caratoke Highway and Walnut Island Boulevard in Grandy has been underway for a couple of months.
The Maryland-based convenience store operator, which bills itself as providing “world famous fresh fried chicken,” has also submitted plans for a location in Elizabeth City. But the company’s press release made no mention of its plans in the city.
Tuesday’s press release said that additional stores in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston and Jacksonville will follow the Currituck opening.
“Royal Farms has plans to open more locations in other areas of the state to bring more convenient options to the North Carolina community,” the press release said.
A phone message and email sent to Royals Farms spokesperson Shelby Kemp seeking comment on the status of the store in Elizabeth City were not returned Tuesday.
City Council approved in June a voluntary annexation and rezoning request from Royal Farms for a 94-acre tract of land on the north side of Halstead Boulevard Extended and east of Mount Everest Drive North. A spokesperson for Royals Farms said in June that the company was in the process of purchasing the property for a gas station and convenience store.
Royal Farms’ menu is centered around the company’s “World-Famous chicken,” which the press release stated was awarded the “best fast-food fried chicken” by Food and Wine magazine. Royal Farms also offers a variety of side dishes such as mac and cheese and mash potatoes.
“We are very excited to pioneer into the First Flight state and expand our offerings into the community,” Royal Farms Public Relations Manager Aliyah Atayee said in the press release. “Not only does Royal Farms bring value and more convenient options to neighborhoods, but we are also passionate about giving back to the areas we do business in. We look forward to getting involved in the community and seeing our first responders in uniform get free coffee whenever they stop in.”