Royal Farms is bringing its famous fried chicken to Elizabeth City.
Gas, snacks, drinks and other convenience items, too.
The Maryland-based convenience store operator, which bills itself as providing “world famous fresh fried chicken,” has proposed building a Royal Farms convenience store on part of a 94-acre plot of current farmland that the company is seeking to have rezoned from residential to general business.
The 94 acres, which includes two different parcels of 57 and 37 acres, is located on the north side of Halstead Boulevard Extension and east of Mount Everest Drive North. The 57-acre parcel has to be voluntarily annexed into the city before it can re-zoned.
City Council will hold two public hearing on June 13 for Royal Farms’ annexation and rezoning requests.
City Community Development Director Kellen Long said Royal Farms is proposing to put the convenience store on Mt. Everest Drive North across from the Aldi grocery store, which is also on Mt. Everest North.
Long also said that Royal Farms stated in its rezoning application to the city that the only known development “at this time” is a Royal Farms convenience store.
“Additional commercial development consistent with the surrounding commercial corridor and area is contemplated for the remainder of the property, although specific designs and uses are not known at this time,” Royal Farms wrote in its rezoning and annexation application.
Royal Farms’ first convenience store in the state will be in Currituck. Currituck county commissioners approved the convenience store that will be built in Grandy in January.
Royal Farms currently operates more than 250 stores in New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Long said during the rezoning or annexation process that proposed uses do not have to be disclosed at the time.
“Council should consider all potential uses in the proposed zoning district,” Long said. “Any proposed development after a rezoning would have to come back through a formal application and review process.”
In addition to convenience stores and other retail, areas classified in general commercial may also include multi-family uses, heavy commercial uses, light manufacturing and warehousing uses as well as intensive public and institutional land uses.
Messages left for a spokesperson at Royal Farms and for an attorney at the Greenville law firm of Ward and Smith, which is representing Royal Farms in the rezoning and annexation application process, were not returned Friday.