...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The leader of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank tourism agency who helped bring the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon to the city is resigning to take a similar position with the Haywood County Tourism Development Authority.
Corinna Ruffieux will leave Visit Elizabeth City effective March 23, she announced Tuesday. She begins her new role in Haywood on April 3.
Haywood County is in the mountains of western North Carolina near Asheville. It has a population of around 63,000 and Waynesville is the county seat.
Ruffieux was named the VEC executive director in October 2018 after being the director of the Williamsburg Area Destination Marketing Committee. She has over 20 years of hospitality and tourism experience.
Ruffieux said she was not looking to leave Elizabeth City but was contacted by a recruiter about the position in Haywood County.
“It’s not about leaving Elizabeth City, it’s about going to Haywood and I actually said 'no' the first time,” Ruffieux said. “But after thinking about it and looking at it, it’s just a beautiful place in the world to live. It’s a great opportunity both professionally and personally.”
Haywood was one of the first counties in the state to authorize the creation of a tourism development authority to collect occupancy taxes to promote tourism.
Part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is in Haywood County and it is also home to the popular tourist locations Lake Junaluska and Maggie Valley. The county also boasts that the Blue Ridge Parkway stretches 46 miles through Haywood.
“Haywood is significantly higher in overall tourism expenditures than we are here,” Ruffieux said. “The mountains, western North Carolina in general, is a pretty strong tourism destination in North Carolina.’’
Haywood County TDA board chairman Chris Corbin said in a press release the organization conducted a national search before hiring Ruffieux. Corbin is the general manager of the Waynesville Inn and Golf Club.
“Corrina brings a wealth of experience and expertise as an industry veteran to Haywood County,” Corbin said. “She has a strong track record of success in Elizabeth City and elsewhere, demonstrating significant leadership in creating new visit experiences that build upon community strengths.”
While leading VEC, Ruffieux led the development of numerous initiatives that resulted in substantial tourism revenue growth for the local Tourism Development Authority, including the creation of the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.
The second annual in-person Coast Guard marathon will be held March 2-4. Ruffieux said staying on until after the event was a must for her.
“That was very important to me and I would never leave right before a big project,” Ruffieux said. “I’m giving a full two months (notice).”
TDA board member Andy Montero said the organization is “sad” to see Ruffieux leave but understands the reasons behind her decision. He said the TDA board will immediately start the search for a replacement.
“On a professional level, we are happy for Corrina that she has found a new challenge for her to conquer,” Montero said. “She came in and was challenged to take us to the next level and she was able to do that despite challenges in our community. Corrina did a fantastic job with it.”
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Ruffieux’s work brought regional and national attention and recognition to Elizabeth City.
“Big loss for Elizabeth City,” Malenfant said. “Some of the national marketing and exposure we have received has been pretty darn incredible.”