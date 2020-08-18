Local nonprofit agencies are slated to be the next beneficiaries of COVID-19 relief aid from Pasquotank County.
Fresh off spending $230,000 on relief grants for local businesses, Pasquo-tank commissioners approved guidelines Monday for spending another $120,000 in COVID-19 relief on 501(c3), 501(c4) and 501(c19) organizations.
Money for the county’s COVID-19 Nonprofit Grant Program, which will be awarded by the middle of September, comes from the almost $1.7 million Pasquotank received in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said county nonprofits provide vital services to citizens and that Pasquotank is committed to supporting them. Hammett told commissioners he plans to bring a list of approved applications to the board’s Sept. 14 meeting. The deadline for applying for a grant is Sept. 4.
“Nonprofit organizations across our county are being negatively affected by the economic effects of COVID-19 and are experiencing a financial crisis as a result,” Hammett said. “Our goal with the COVID-19 Nonprofit Grant Program is to help our county’s nonprofit organizations continue to provide needed services, and to foster a vibrant and strong community.”
Originally the county was going to use $200,000 of federal relief funds to give to essential county employees as hazard pay.
But federal guidelines changed after the county was allocated the money and officials were advised that only public safety employees could receive hazard pay.
That left the county with $100,000 in unspent COVID-19 funds. Hammett recommended the county use the funds for a nonprofit grant program.
The county just completed the small business grant program, sending $230,000 to 102 county small businesses. The business grant program’s original budget was $250,000, but because $20,000 was unspent it was rolled into the nonprofit program.
The maximum grant for nonprofits is capped at $3,000, but that could be reduced based on the number of qualified applicants. The funds can be used for operational expenses such as the purchase of personal protective equipment and the disinfection of public areas.
To be eligible, the nonprofit must have a physical location in Pasquotank and provide human services, community development services or economic development services. Nonprofits must also provide their most recent financial statement and provide a list of its board of directors.
Eligible nonprofits also have to have been in operation for at least the last 12 months and show an operational impact related to the pandemic beginning March 1.
Applications can be picked up at the county manager’s office or online at www.pasquotankcountync.org/covid19grants.