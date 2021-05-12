The Han-Dee Hugo’s on Old U.S. Highway 17 was one of the few gas stations in the area that still had gas available as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
But that supply was dwindling fast.
As around 30 cars, many on the shoulder of the busy highway, waited to fill up at the only two pumps open, Han-Dee Hugo’s manager Geremy Mensing said at 10:30 a.m. the station probably had around 2,000 gallons left. The station received a gas shipment on Monday but Mensing did not know when the next delivery would occur.
The station was out of all blends of gas with the exception of non-ethanol gas. A Pasquotank sheriff’s deputy was at the station helping direct traffic.
“We have had a lot of cars backed up,” Mensing said. “We requested that a sheriff’s deputy come out and direct traffic. We are running pretty low. We have diesel available.”
Tim Scurlock was driving from his home in Kinston to his job on the Coast Guard Base when he found that gas was available at the Han-Dee Hugo’s.
Scurlock waited about 30 minutes to fill up his car and said he was fortunate to find an open gas station.
“There is none anywhere else,” Scurlock said.
Roughly an hour later, the Han-Dee Hugo was rationing what gas it had left, allowing each customer only $20 worth of fuel. A clerk said the store went to rationing as a way to serve as many customers as possible. There was still a line of cars waiting for the store's remaining fuel.
Most gas stations across the area are having to bag up or use caution tape to indicate that their tanks are dry as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline in the country enters another day.
A ransomware hack forced Colonial Pipeline, a source of nearly half the East Coast’s fuel supply and almost all of northeastern North Carolina, to shut down Friday. The attack is being blamed on the Russian criminal group DarkSide.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday morning all four gas stations in Moyock were out of gas and the Shell Station near the Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry was also without gas.
Most stations in the Elizabeth City were also without gas Wednesday morning.
Two vehicles heading south on N.C. Highway 168 just outside of Moyock early Wednesday morning pulled a U-turn after seeing what appeared to be a gas tanker truck heading north on the highway.
Currituck spokesman Randall Edwards said the county has not had any negative impacts to county services because of the current gas shortage and that all public safety vehicles are “fueled and in regular operation.”
Currituck has a fuel station for county vehicles located near the Currituck Regional Airport that had a 16-day supply as of Wednesday morning. But Edwards said the county was expecting another delivery today.
“The fuel station maintains a supply of regular gas and diesel fuel, with a maximum storage capacity of 12,000 gallons for gas and 10,000 for diesel,” Edwards said.
Edwards said the county has implemented some measures to reduce fuel usage where possible.
“This includes consolidating the scheduling of building inspections to reduce travel and limiting the use of county vehicles by general county staff,” Edwards said.
So far lines for gas have been peaceful.
That's not the case everywhere, however.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that two people were charged with assault following a fight a gas line.
According to The AP, the town of Knightdale said in a statement that police officers were called to a Marathon gas station on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a crash and a disturbance related to two people fighting over spots in the line.
The man and woman argued over spots in the line and each spat in the other’s face before the fight turned physical and a cellphone was damaged, police said.
Video posted on Instagram shows two cars bumped up against each other at a gas station. The video shows a woman apparently spit at a man in a car and he gets out to apparently spit on her. The woman in the video hits the man and they struggle for a few seconds before separating.
The woman was charged with simple assault and the man was charged with assault on a female and damage to personal property, Knightdale police said. Both were cited and released with a pending court date.