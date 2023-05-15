Lillie Brown (left) and her father Aaron Brown race to the finish line of the "Run with Mary 5K" run, walk and bike event at Waterfront Park, Saturday morning. The run raised $37,000 for cancer research and honored Mary Morrison Gillam, who died in 2022 after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Participants celebrate while crossing the finish line of the "Run with Mary 5K" run, walk and bike event at Waterfront Park, Saturday morning. The run raised $37,000 for cancer research and honored Mary Morrison Gillam, who died in 2022 after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Chris Day/The Daily Advance
A 5K run that honored Camden County's Mary Morrison Gillam on Saturday raised more than three times the amount of money for cancer research than officials had expected.
The “Run with Mary 5K” run, walk and bike event raised $37,000 to benefit cancer research at the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said Gillam’s father John Morrison.
The Lineberger Center treated Gillam during her years-long fight with pancreatic cancer before she died in June 2022. She was 43.
Morrison was speaking at Waterfront Park, which served as the start and finish points for the nearly 200 5K participants. Morrison said that Lineberger Center officials told him that for a town the size of Elizabeth City, $10,000 would be a reasonable amount to expect to raise. The event raised $37,000 and donations were still coming in, Morrison said Saturday morning.
Dr. Robert Gillam, an Elizabeth City dentist and Mary Gillam’s husband, addressed run/walk participants before they headed out on the course. He reminded them to remember Mary, as she loved to run, too.
“You can remember how much Mary loved running and think about her as the strong athlete that she was and how much she loved to be out there and know that she’s going to be with us today,” Robert Gillam said. "Maybe she’ll be able to inspire you to push a little bit harder, run a little faster.”
Mary Gillam was an avid runner who once completed the U.S. Marine Corps Marathon.
Gillam, who also was the mother to three children, referred to her cancer as her beast, her father said.
“She felt if she gave it a name and gave it a personality it would be easier to hate and to fight,” he said.
Gillam turned a post-diagnosis life expectancy of 90 days into five years, her father said.
“Most of that time was quality,” said Morrison, who attributes the treatment Gillam received at the Lineberger Center for those surviving years.
Robert Gillam said he was amazed the event raised $37,000.
“The amount of money that we’ve raised has really blown me away,” he said,
All of the proceeds will be donated to the Lineberger Center at UNC.