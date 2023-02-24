...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Rachel Silber, of Germantown, Maryland, shown here participating in a run, plans to run in both the full marathon and the 5K race during next weekend’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon. Silber has lost 100 pounds over the past three years by running.
Rachel Silber is taking the next step at next weekend’s 2nd annual in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.
A year after running in the Coast Guard half-marathon, Silber is taking on the challenge of running the full 26.2-mile marathon as part of a continuing three-year weight-loss journey.
Coast Guard Marathon weekend March 2-4 features a 5K run, half marathon and full marathon, along with many other activities.
Silber, of Germantown, Maryland, ran the 5K and half marathon a year ago but the 53-year-old plans to run in both the full marathon on Saturday and 5K race on Friday.
“Part of me is thinking, ‘Am I crazy?’” Silber said.
Silber was a marathon runner over a decade ago but a series of personal and health care challenges ended that. With those challenges came a considerable weight gain of more than 100 pounds.
Silber said she eventually reached a day of reckoning with herself.
“I decided I can’t live like this,” Silber said. “I was overweight and out of shape.”
That’s when Silber started running again. It was no easy chore, but the end result was a weight loss of 110 pounds that also saw Silber once again become a competitive runner.
“I actually began with walking and worked my way up to doing some runs,” Silber said. “I was humiliating myself at first because I was horrified that I could only run 20 yards before I had to walk. But I was stubborn and I kept with it.”
That led Silber to run in last year’s Coast Guard half marathon and 5K, finishing the half marathon in just under three hours. She completed the 5K in around 39 minutes.
Silber prepped for this year’s Coast Guard races by running marathons in Des Moines, Iowa, and Richmond, Virginia, three weeks apart earlier this year. She finished both marathons in around six hours.
“It was 12 years between marathons,” Silber said.
Silber was attracted to last’s Coast Guard half-marathon because it was the inaugural in-person running of the event, which she called exciting.
“Plus, it is in a part of the country that I haven’t really been in,” Silber said. “I had never heard of Elizabeth City.”
Silber said she was “delightfully surprised how cute” Elizabeth City is. She plans to arrive in the city Thursday and one of her many planned stops will be at Museum of the Albemarle.
“I was shocked at the good quality of restaurants, the stores I went to,” Silber said. “There were so many things that were exciting about the race. There was the military flyover and running on the Coast Guard Base was a definitely an honor and a privilege.”
This year’s marathon route through the Coast Guard Base has a new twist as runners will actually run on the base’s runway, which is something that Silber is looking forward to.
“I was super-excited when I heard that,” Silber said. “I am crazy-excited about that.”
The event’s 5K race will be held on Friday starting at 4 p.m. The half marathon and full marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. Some runners like Silber will run in the 5K and then one of the two marathons, which is called the Semper Paratus Challenge.