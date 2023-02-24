Silber-Coast Guard Marathon

Rachel Silber, of Germantown, Maryland, shown here participating in a run, plans to run in both the full marathon and the 5K race during next weekend’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon. Silber has lost 100 pounds over the past three years by running.

 Photo courtesy Rachel Silber

Rachel Silber is taking the next step at next weekend’s 2nd annual in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.

A year after running in the Coast Guard half-marathon, Silber is taking on the challenge of running the full 26.2-mile marathon as part of a continuing three-year weight-loss journey.