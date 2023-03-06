Runners participating in the second in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City on Saturday said the wind gusts throughout the morning presented a challenge but overall were happy with the experience.
A number interviewed after the event's half marathon and full marathon said they particularly enjoyed the experience of running on Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.
For Coast Guard Cmdr. Karen Kutiewcz, the marathon weekend was also a chance to reunite with Coast Guard friends and colleagues, all of whom serve on different ships or units.
“Three of us ran the Coast Guard half marathon last year," she said. "We are not avid marathon runners, but we like to run, challenge ourselves and have goals to reach. This race gives us a reason to run in the cold and train in December, January and February."
Kutiewcz said while the Coast Guard Marathon could be called the "Coast Guard Reunion," it's also "a great example of communities supporting our military members."
"I loved running through the neighborhoods, the air station, Elizabeth City State (University) campus, and finishing with the great crowds downtown. We definitely feel welcome here."
Bridget Reilley, an active volunteer at Coast Guard Auxiliary Air Station Caldwell in Caldwell, New Jersey, participated in the first virtual Coast Guard run but couldn’t participate in last year's first in-person run because she was recovering from a torn hamstring.
She, too, enjoyed running through Elizabeth City’s neighborhoods Saturday but especially enjoyed getting to run on the U.S. Coast Guard base.
“Being a pilot, it was also very cool to get to run down Runway 10," she said.
Although she's run both a half marathon and a full marathon before, Reilley said she's still "relatively new to running."
"I started about eight years ago when a Coast Guard Auxiliary friend asked me if I would like to run the 10K part of a triathlon as a team," she said.
Like a number of other runners, Reilley said running through the wind on Saturday was a challenge.
“It just seemed like you weren’t moving forward at all and really took the energy out of me," she said. "For the last few miles it was just fierce determination" to finish.
April Mbida, a runner from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said Saturday's marathon was "run very well," considering it's only in its second year as an in-person race.
"From the energetic emcee at the start/finish (line), to the volunteers on the course, the beautiful weather (minus the gusty winds), the unique experience of running on the Coast Guard base, the post-race experiences, and all the friendly runners and spectators I met, I had a fun time in the 24 hours I spent here," she said.
Mbida got to check out a few local restaurants during her visit, and said the food was "delicious and all had great service.”
Mbida said she ran her first marathon in 2008. But she didn't run another until a decade later — after giving birth to two children.
“I didn’t really get serious into marathoning until 2019 when I set out to run my first Boston (Marathon) in 2020,” Mbida said.
She said she's now "on a mission" to run a marathon in every state, and says the upcoming Boston Marathon — her third — will be her next run.
“I’m planning to average six-seven marathons each year for the next seven years to reach that goal," she said.
Josh Laurore said he ran the race with his sister, Jessika Sargent. Laurore said they had an enjoyable experience but arrived at the finish line before they were supposed to. He believes they were erroneously directed by volunteers to take the half marathon route when they should have been directed to run the full marathon route. He said they made the most of the experience by cheering on other runners.
"Elizabeth City is a beautiful city and the course showed many of the sites," he said. "Additionally, running on the Coast Guard base was amazing and seeing their planes flying above was a sight to behold."
He did have some suggestions for improving the race.
"I would encourage more pace groups to encourage runners to finish at their goal times and better signage/directions to ensure runners stay the course," he said.
Corrina Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Elizabeth City which coordinated Saturday's Coast Guard Marathon, couldn't immediately be reached Monday to respond to Laurore's comments.
Overall, the weekend was a good experience, Laurore said.
"It was such an enjoyable experience outside of the mishap in direction and the runners did such an amazing job," he said. "I would encourage runners and the community to support this event in future years because it has amazing potential."