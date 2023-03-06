Coast Guard marathon colleagues

Coast Guard Cmdr. Karen Kutkiewicz (left), of Annapolis Maryland, celebrates completing Saturday's Coast Guard Marathon with fellow Coast Guard colleagues and marathon runners (l-r) Stephanie Solari of St. Petersburg, Florida; Danica Vandenberg of Norfolk, Virginia; and Karen Weishampel of Alexandria Virginia. Kutkiewicz said the four friends used the marathon as a chance to reunite and believes the race could be called a “Coast Guard Reunion."

 Kesha Williams photo

Runners participating in the second in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City on Saturday said the wind gusts throughout the morning presented a challenge but overall were happy with the experience.

A number interviewed after the event's half marathon and full marathon said they particularly enjoyed the experience of running on Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.