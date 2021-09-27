Runners from 23 different states have already registered for next March's inaugural Coast Guard Marathon.
Registration for the March 3-5 event has been open for a week and as of Thursday 253 runners had registered for the event.
The half marathon and full marathon will be run on Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 a.m., while a 5K race will be held on Friday, March 4 at 4:45 p.m. Race officials are expecting 8,000 runners for the three races.
Registration for the in-person 5K is capped at 2,000 runners while the in-person half marathon and full marathon are limited to 4,000 and 2,000 runners, respectively.
The race will be run in-person and virtually and 113 runners have registered to come to the city for the event.
Many of the marathon and half marathon runners have signed up for the Semper Paratus Challenge, which includes also running the 5K race.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux called the pace of early registrations “steady.”
“We’ve got a solid start, especially considering we have over five months to go,” Ruffieux said.
The 26.2-mile marathon will start and finish in Elizabeth City's downtown. The route will run along the Pasquotank riverfront and then loop through the U.S. Coast Guard base and Elizabeth City State University.
The mid-point of the full marathon route takes runners around one of the last standing World War II airship hangars, a 20-story tall dome-shaped structure on the Pasquotank River waterfront that is now home to TCOM.
The full marathon route will feature 12 aid stations set approximately every 2 miles, each offering water and a sports replacement drink provided by presenting race sponsor AdeNation. There will also be restrooms at every aid station.
There also will be four medical tents located along the race route, along with two food stops, one at the 10-mile mark and the other at the 20-mile mark.
A Health Expo will be held on March 3 at the K.E. White Center, which is where runners can pick up their race bib and gift bag.
The Coast Guard is the last of the military branches to have a marathon and this year’s race was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 11,000 runners from all 50 states competed either in the half marathon or full marathon virtually.
“I am excited for the first-ever, in-person Coast Guard Marathon,” said Base Elizabeth City Commanding Officer Brook Sherman. “The completely virtual inaugural event this year was more successful than we could have imagined and set the pace for this legacy event in honor of the greater Coast Guard for years to come. I am personally looking forward to running with and meeting participants from across the nation in Elizabeth City for the March 2022 event.”