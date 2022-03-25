It’s hard to satisfy everyone but the inaugural U.S. Coast Guard Marathon held in Elizabeth City earlier this month got pretty darn close.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Tourism Development Authority Thursday that 94% of runners surveyed were very satisfied with the March 4-5 event. She said 74% also indicated that they would likely return for next year’s marathon.
Race officials sent out surveys to the almost 1,500 runners who checked in and that 353 responses have been received as of earlier this week.
Ruffieux noted that on a scale of 1 to 5, with five being the highest, that no runner has so far rated the marathon a 1 or a 2. Sixty-four percent ranked their experience as a 5 while 30 percent ranked it with a 4.
Ruffieux said having 74 percent of respondents saying it is likely they will come back for next year’s marathon is a “really, really high number.”
“We had a lot of runners that want to run one (race) in each of the 50 states,” Ruffieux said. “So, a lot of times they do a race and they don’t come back.”
The race is also getting good marks on RaceRaves.com, getting a 4.8 rating out of 5 from 43 runners. Ruffieux called the site the TripAdvisor for marathon runners.
“I started reading the reviews Sunday night and I started crying,” Ruffieux said. “It’s very powerful to see that we impacted people’s lives in such a positive way and that they want to come back.”
One runner on the website called the Coast Guard Marathon a hidden gem.
“If you like water views, pretty houses, military history, excellent barbeque, everything five minutes away and craft beer that is delicious, you just cannot beat it,” the runner wrote. “Fabulous little chef eateries, bars and cafes all along the waterfront. Nice support from (ECSU) and I really love the Coast Guard folks.”
It will be several more weeks before the economic impact of the event is available but Ruffieux said 85 percent of the runners in this year’s race live more than 75 miles from the city.
“It certainly had an impact on our hotels, restaurants and businesses,” Ruffieux said.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said the marathon had a positive impact on downtown businesses.
“People started coming in that Wednesday and they just had amazing things to say,” Malenfant said.
Of the 291 marathon runners that checked in, 288 finished the 26.2-mile race. All but 10 of the 481 runners in the 13.1-mile half marathon didn’t cross the finish line. Just over 60 of the checked-in 661 5K runners didn’t finish but Ruffieux attributed some of the that to cold weather for the 4:45 p.m. start time.
“Some of that was runners that came in town late and they were doing the 5K plus the half or full (marathon),” Ruffieux said. “It was too late to do the 5K. It was also a little chilly. But generally (those were) very good finishing numbers.”
The date for next year’s race has not been set yet but Ruffieux believes it will be again held around the first weekend in March. She said she has to coordinate the date with the Coast Guard and Elizabeth City State University. The race course runs through the ECSU campus.