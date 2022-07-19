Tourism officials announced Tuesday that the inaugural in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon this spring provided a significant economic boost to the local economy.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said the three-day event that included a marathon, half marathon and 5K had a $700,000 economic impact in Pasquotank County.
Ruffieux said an economic impact study following the March 3-5 event found the marathon produced $488,043 in local business sales, generated $23,777 in local taxes and supported 256 jobs. The report also showed nearly $214,000 in indirect economic activity.
“The debut of the Coast Guard Marathon gave a resounding boost to the local tourism industry and our small businesses,” Ruffieux said in a press release. “The weekend of festivities and road races brought out-of-town visitors from across the United States and beyond to experience the Harbor of Hospitality and our charming downtown, shops, restaurants, hotels and B&Bs.”
The event 5K race on March 4 and half marathon and full marathon the following day attracted a total of 1,472 runners from 45 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, and three U.S. territories. Almost 1,800 runners from around the world also ran one of the three races virtually.
Visit Elizabeth City said that 87% of participants in the in-person and virtual races were affiliated with the U.S. military — 45% either currently enlisted or retired and 42% running in honor of a loved one with military ties.
The 2023 Coast Guard Marathon weekend will be held March 2-4 with plans for the event already underway.
“We look forward to this event continuing to grow in the years ahead,” Ruffieux said.
The marathon race weekend was one of the first large-scale events in Elizabeth City since the onset of the pandemic and marked the first time a marathon or half marathon had been held in the city.
The Coast Guard was the last U.S. military branch to have a sanctioned marathon.
The first in-person half-marathon and full marathon started and ended downtown and the route took runners through the Coast Guard base and Elizabeth City State University. Over 200 volunteers performed a variety of duties during race weekend.
Maryland resident Alex Trouteaud won the men’s full marathon in a time of 2:32.50. Suzanne Trotter, of Indian Trail, won the women’s 26.2-mile race in a time of 3:04.08, which was good for sixth-place overall.
Perquimans High graduate Ben Godfrey won the men’s half marathon in a time of 1:17.25. Olivia Herndon, of Esmont, Virginia, won the women’s half marathon in 1:27.02, good enough for fifth-place overall in that event.
The inaugural USCG race was supposed to be run in September of 2020 but was later cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit in March of that year. Officials first announced the event in November 2019.
Because of the pandemic marathon organizers decided to host only a virtual race in April 2021. More than 11,000 runners from all 50 states and several counties registered for that race.