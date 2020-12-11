HERTFORD — Perquimans Emergency Services officials are optimistic repairs to a ruptured main natural gas line will be finished by the end of next week. That’s if adverse weather does not cause any delays.
Emergency Services issued an update late Friday on the status of the repair work, which comes after a contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation accidentally ruptured the line while performing construction near the Wynne Fork Road bridge early Tuesday.
The ruptured line belongs to Piedmont Natural Gas and transmits gas to Hertford, Elizabeth City and the surrounding area. PNG has made significant progress to repair the line.
Over the weekend PNG workers will perform hydro tests to confirm the strength of the line.
Residents in the vicinity of the construction zone may continue to smell the odorant that gives natural gas its distinctive rotten egg smell. The odorant is harmless. As the wind shifts and carries the odor into different areas, those who have not previously smelled it may now be experiencing this odor.
Motorists may also see traffic barricades cautioning them to slow down while passing the area.
The rupture prompted county officials to evacuate residences and businesses in the immediate vicinity, but by noon Tuesday the affected businesses had reopened.
An emergency shelter was opened Tuesday at the Perquimans County Recreation Department. PNG spokeswoman Jennifer Sharpe said the company offered 20 families affected by the evacuation free rooms Tuesday night at the Fairfield Inn in Elizabeth City. That invitation could be extended if needed, she said.
Residents who suspect a natural gas leak should leave the area immediately and call 911 or Piedmont Natural Gas at 800-752-7504.