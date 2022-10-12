A ruptured gas line prompted emergency officials to evacuate several buildings in the downtown area on Monday.
At around 9:45 a.m. Monday, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management announced on Facebook that a natural gas leak had occurred in the vicinity of East Grice and South Road streets. For safety reasons, area businesses and homes were evacuated until the gas leak was declared secured.
Shortly before noon Monday, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management announced it was safe for area workers and residents to return.
The Elizabeth City Fire Department responded but when firefighters arrived on scene, technicians from Piedmont Natural Gas had already arrived and were working to secure the leak, Elizabeth City Fire Chief Chris Carver said.
“The decision was made to shut down the roads in the immediate area and evacuate buildings in a one-block radius that were downwind of the leak,” Carver said.
Fire department personnel also investigated several buildings where occupants had reported smelling gas but no gas was found, he said.
Carver said a contractor was digging in the area and accidentally struck a gas line.
Elizabeth City State University campus police also emailed students advising them that while the leak did not pose an immediate threat to the campus, they should stay away from the area. Students were sent a follow-up email when the leak had been secured.