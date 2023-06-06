Rural Challenges, Rural Solutions

Patrick Woodie, executive director of the NC Rural Center, addresses leaders from area counties Tuesday morning at a gathering at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford. The commission was a stop on the Rural Center’s Summer Road Trip 2023 that will visit 12 rural counties in the state between May and August.

 Reggie Ponder/The Perquimans Weekly

HERTFORD — Staff from the NC Rural Center told a group of education, health and government leaders from area counties Tuesday that the center continues to advocate for broadband expansion and other developments in rural North Carolina.

Patrick Woodie, executive director of the NC Rural Center, said the center’s Collaborate Broadband project is intended to help rural counties access some $3 billion in state and federal broadband expansion funding that is becoming available in the state.