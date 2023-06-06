...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code ORANGE
Air Quality Alert across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT Wednesday night.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory
and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
Patrick Woodie, executive director of the NC Rural Center, addresses leaders from area counties Tuesday morning at a gathering at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford. The commission was a stop on the Rural Center’s Summer Road Trip 2023 that will visit 12 rural counties in the state between May and August.
HERTFORD — Staff from the NC Rural Center told a group of education, health and government leaders from area counties Tuesday that the center continues to advocate for broadband expansion and other developments in rural North Carolina.
Patrick Woodie, executive director of the NC Rural Center, said the center’s Collaborate Broadband project is intended to help rural counties access some $3 billion in state and federal broadband expansion funding that is becoming available in the state.