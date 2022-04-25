WEEKSVILLE — Homeowners in the Harvest Pointe development and others living nearby in Weeksville finally have a paved road serving their houses.
"This has been an ongoing episode for 20 years," Harvest Pointe Homeowners Association President Morris King said Friday.
Morris and his wife, Norma Hatot-King, have lived in their home just off Harvest Pointe Road since September 2012.
King said many other families have lived on the road for 100 years or more, and the road had always been a dirt or gravel road until it was paved on Wednesday, April 13.
"They came one day and paved it," King said, referring to crews working with the N.C. Department of Transportation. "The road was drive-able in one day. Twenty years of effort was solved in one day."
Steven Bryant was president of the Homeowners Association a couple of decades back when the effort to get the road paved began in earnest.
Bryant said he was glad to see the project finally come to fruition.
King said many people helped make the paving happen. Pasquotank County Commissioner Cecil Perry and state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, were involved at the legislative level, he said.
County Manager Sparty Hammett, former N.C DOT Regional Chief Engineer Jerry Jennings, local businessman Kenneth Bateman, and former HOA presidents Bryant and George Taylor all played big roles, King added.
Some of the families that have lived in the area for generations and supported the paving project included the Brinsons, Hagathas, Morgans, Mundens and Woods families, King said.
"This long-awaited community upgrade will have monumental impact on the overall quality of life for all residents in our community and beyond," King said in a letter distributed to homeowners and others in the area.
King said the Harvest Pointe development and surrounding area "was all one big farm at one point."
Those who are not part of the HOA but live on the other end of the road and in nearby areas are valued neighbors also helped bring the project to completion, he said.
"We consider them our neighbors," King said. "I have made it well known that we consider them our friends and neighbors."
King said one thing that delayed the project was the need to divert money to rebuilding roads damaged by major hurricanes that struck the New Bern and Wilmington areas in recent years.
But last spring the project was surveyed, and then gravel was put down in the fall, he said.
By this spring the road was ready to be paved.
"This is a moment for unified community celebration as we share the outcome of what can happen when a small group of committed individuals work respectfully together, share ideas, and never grow weary," King said in the letter to area residents.