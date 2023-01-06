Russia’s continued air strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have made it difficult for a local Ukrainian native to communicate with her family back home.
“In the last two months my communication with my family was significantly affected by power outages in Ukraine,” said Olena Renner, who is from Ukraine but has lived in Elizabeth City the last 12 years. “Several times I got messages from my brother saying that they lost power and we wouldn’t be able to call.”
Two months ago, Russia began using cruise missiles and explosive-laden drones to carry out strikes on Ukraine’s power sector, a move aimed to make Ukraine’s civilians suffer as the harsh winter sets in. Russia launched this new strategy eight months after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
Russia has targeted Ukraine’s power grid more than 500 times in the last two months, Renner said.
“At this moment, according to Ukrainian officials, all major power facilities sustained damages of various degrees,” she said. “Even if Russian attacks on Ukrainian power grid stopped right now, it will take up to at least 6 months to just stabilize power supply in the country.”
Russia’s strategy also is costing the United States millions of dollars to assist Ukrainians during the winter. In October, the U.S. Agency for International Development announced $55 million to help boost Ukraine’s heating infrastructure, which includes electric grids. On Nov. 8, the federal agency announced an additional $25 million, bringing the total amount U.S. AID has provided Ukraine for winter weatherization assistance to about $271 million.
Renner moved to Elizabeth City in 2011 after marrying retired vocational rehabilitation instructor Keith Renner. She has remained in contact with her family in Ukraine since the war’s beginning.
Renner has a cousin who lives in a village near Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city and is located about 50 miles from the Russian border. It also is located just north of the Donbas. Her brother lives in western Ukraine in the town of Ternopil, which is roughly 100 miles east of Lviv.
“My brother continues working remotely for his company; only now he has to be more creative about it,” Renner said.
There are locations around town that have power banks set up so residents can use their laptops, but there is little they can do when an internet connection is lost, Renner said. When that happens, her brother has to contact family and friends to ask if they have internet access.
“If they do, he takes his laptop and relocates,” said Renner. “Also, whenever he can he works longer hours just to get ahead on his work, which isn’t always successful if you’re a part of a network and the completion of your task also depends on your colleagues having power and connection at their location.”
According to a report by Joseph Majkut of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Ukraine has had to implement planned power blackouts to reduce electricity usage as a response to the attacks.
Because of the unpredictability of Russian airstrikes, the Ukrainian government has prioritized hospitals and other critical infrastructure as the first to be provided heat and electricity over the general public, Renner said.
“An example is one of the hospitals where my aunt was admitted due to a worsening of her chronic medical conditions never lost power or heat for the entire week she had to stay there,” Renner said. “But at home, the power would go out for longer than 10 hours a day.”
Stores and other locations and public transportation shut down not only when an air raid siren sounds but also during power outages, she said.
Renner said she understands the complexity involved for a nation to protect its energy grid and other infrastructure.
“Power security is a very complex issue that requires actions from government, business owners, all the way to consumers,” she said.
In the United States there are attacks on the energy grid, but those attacks are carried out at a much smaller level, such as the Dec. 3 attack on two Duke Energy substations in Moore County.
“Ukraine’s situation when it comes to power facilities security is different from the those in the United States,” said Renner. “Ukraine is adapting to higher security measures under very grave circumstances. And hopefully the rest of the world learns from it.”