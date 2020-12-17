Editor’s note: Today, The Daily Advance begins its annual countdown of the top local stories of 2020.
An effort to honor Soviet and Canadian airmen killed in a plane crash on the Pasquotank River during the Second World War brought the Russian ambassador to the U.S. to Elizabeth City in January.
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov paid tribute to the five airmen killed while participating in the then-top secret program Project Zebra, during a speech at Museum of the Albemarle on Jan. 11, the 75th anniversary of the crash.
Antonov then attended a ceremony at Waterfront Park where two Russian army officers dropped a wreath into the river and more than a dozen officials from both Russia and the U.S. each dropped a rose into the water as hundreds of spectators looked on.
Project Zebra was a top-secret World War II agreement between the Soviet Union — of which Russia was then a part — and the U.S. that featured the U.S. providing both PBN-1 Nomad seaplanes and the training to fly them to the Soviet government. The PBN-1 was a modified version of the PBY Catalina used to bomb German submarines during the war.
The U.S. trained the Soviet pilots to fly the PBN-1s at what was then a Navy air station in Weeksville. Some 300 Soviet pilots received training to fly the PBN-1 over an 18-month period in 1944-45.
The five airmen killed on Jan. 11, 1945, were leaving Elizabeth City on what investigators later said was an overloaded PBN-1. Their bodies have never been recovered.
Antonov’s visit to Elizabeth City to honor the fallen aviators grew out of the efforts by the Joint Commission Support Division of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Formed in the early 1990s, the agency provides assistance to the U.S.-Russia Joint Commission on POW/MIAs, conducting research in Russia on missing U.S. service personnel and helping the Russian government account for its missing soldiers and sailors.
The Joint Commission had endorsed an idea proposed by the Russian Army to locate a granite monument in Elizabeth City honoring both the fallen aviators and those who participated in Project Zebra. Elizabeth City City Council, however, shot down the idea in 2017. Several councilors who opposed the monument being located at the city’s Coast Guard Park did so because they said they distrusted the Russian government, particularly in the wake of allegations the Russian army interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
There was no talk of the monument controversy during Antonov’s visit in January. The Russian ambassador told an overflow crowd in the museum’s auditorium that Project Zebra was a great example of “the spirit of gratitude in arms” between the United States, the Soviet Union and other Allied countries that worked together to defeat Nazi Germany.
“I am very much pleased to be here and I am surprised to see how many people decided to join us to commemorate the event for those guys who sacrificed their lives to permit us to live on this planet,” Antonov said. “Today, we honor these men as well as millions of soldiers, sailors, (and) air force (airmen) that fought courageously and saved the planet.”
Antonov reflected on a time when the then Soviet Union worked with the United State and other allies to defeat Nazi Germany, Japan and Italy.
The Russian government will “always remember our allies” in World War II, Antonov said during the ceremonies.
“But, we also know that the Soviet Union bore the brunt of the vicious attack of Hitler,” he said. “Peoples of the Soviet Union paid a tremendous price in the victory: 27 million lives. Our common duty is to prevent the tragic events of those years from happening ever again.”