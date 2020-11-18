The N.C. Department of Transportation and its contractor will close the S-Bridge in Hertford this weekend to help facilitate placement of concrete on the new bridge deck.
The bridge is scheduled to be closed Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., DOT said in a press release Wednesday.
According to DOT, the bridge will be closed so that McLean Contracting can place a concrete pump truck in the current bridge roadway and pump concrete onto the deck of the new bridge.
The town of Hertford plans to place a single barricade in the travel lane at Grubb Street warning of the bridge closing. Multiple barriers will be placed on the bridge approach to prevent vehicles from crossing the bridge.
Barricades will also be placed on the Winfall side of the bridge at the intersection of Winfall Boulevard and Creek Drive.
Portable message boards on U.S. Highway 17 will remind motorists of the bridge's closing.