If low-income seniors can’t get to the market for fresh produce because of COVID-19 concerns, then bring the produce to them.
That’s the idea behind a new initiative started by the Albemarle Area Commission on Aging and Elizabeth City’s Downtown Waterfront Market.
Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker was among those distributing fresh produce to low-income seniors earlier this week. Parker was dropping off bags of free produce at the Hariot Heights public housing complex.
“It was an enjoyable experience for me because they were pleased to get the bags,” she said.
Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program low-income seniors are given free vouchers to receive access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs while giving business to local farmer’s markets.
The program usually gives those vouchers — either for $3 or $8 — to low-income seniors for them to redeem at the city’s Downtown Waterfront Market. But the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred local officials to distribute vegetables directly to seniors.
Besides Parker, staff with the Albemarle Area Commission on Aging and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center also participated in the distribution of the fresh produce.
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market is the area’s only certified USDA sanctioned market in the program.
“We usually give the participants coupons but due to the high-risk classification of seniors with the pandemic the Albemarle Area Commission of Aging and the Downtown Waterfront Market have combined services to bring the program to the serviced counties and senior population,” Parker said. “Instead, this partnership will bring the fresh produce to the seniors instead of them getting out to the Downtown Waterfront Market.’’
A second produce distribution will take place next month when a total of $4,440 in fresh produce will be distributed to Pasquotank low-income seniors. SFMNP vouchers will provide $1,080 in produce. An additional $3,360 in produce will be distributed in the county through grant funding provided through the Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program.