Construction of a long-planned $109,000 crosswalk at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center on Water Street is set to begin in the coming weeks.
Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County officials have both signed off on a plan to construct the new crosswalk at the corner of Church and Water streets. The new walkway is designed to help seniors walk safely from city parking lots to the senior center.
The city received just one bid for the project, a $109,212 proposal from Barnhill Contracting. The project’s cost will be split evenly between Pasquotank and Elizabeth City.
The city and county will each have to come up with $36,743 for the project since approximately $36,000 in savings was found in the center’s current fiscal budget. That savings is unspent money from when the center was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crosswalk will feature three enhanced safety features — a six-inch high island in the middle of Church Street, protective posts and a pedestrian-operated warning signal that would slow traffic entering Church Street from Water Street. The island will be six feet wide and stretch 20-feet down Church Street from Water Street, which will allow pedestrians to pause while crossing Church Street.
Interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe said a timeline for construction will be set after city officials meet with the contractor to “confirm all the details” of the project.
“In the meantime, the city is providing a crossing guard, so that is being addressed,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett.
Elizabeth City originally presented the county with plans for a raised and lighted mid-block crosswalk on Church Street, which Pasquotank agreed to.
But the city later balked at a mid-block crossing. One reason was that a mid-block crossing at that location was thought to be unsafe. City officials noted that vehicles enter Church Street from Water Street at an increased rate of speed and with limited visibility. The city also pointed to potential drainage and ponding issues at mid-block.
To provide even more safety at the senior center, Hammett and Buffaloe are discussing adding eight additional parking spaces in front of the building on Water Street.
“That is eight additional parking spaces for seniors, plus it cuts it down from two lanes to one lane to add an additional level of safety there,” Hammett said.
The Senior Center reopened Oct. 1 after being closed for last seven months because of COVID-19. But capacity is currently limited to 60 seniors at a time and usage is by appointment only.
The new senior center along the downtown waterfront opened March 6 but was closed a week later because of the pandemic.