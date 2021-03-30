EDENTON — SAGA Construction is hoping a different financial plan will help restart its efforts to develop the vacant Hotel Hinton in downtown Edenton.
Destination Downtown Edenton Executive Director Jennifer Harriss recently told Edenton officials that she, Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton and Mayor Jimmy Stallings met with SAGA officials about the project.
She said now that Hotel Hinton’s leaking roof has been repaired, SAGA plans to hire a company to remove the damaged property from the building’s interior.
“They hope to make it safe in order to give tours and host an event in the spring or summer,” she said.
SAGA representatives also advised officials that the company hopes to use more of its own money, along with that of private investors, to make the project more attractive to lenders. The event the company is planning will be for prospective investors, Harriss said.
She said SAGA representatives were also excited about development already underway in downtown Edenton.
“They saw what is going on in downtown and were really excited about it,” she said. “Development fosters development.”
In another development matter, Edenton Town Council voted to instruct the town to waive the right of first refusal on the Conger Building on West Water Street.
When the town sold the building to developer John Glover in 2018, the deed contained a clause giving the town first refusal rights should Glover put the property up for sale. By waiving that right, Glover can sell the building to Dawson Tyler, owner of Down East Preservation Construction & Design, LLC, and Joe Wach and Stephanie Stacey Wach, owners of Out East Properties, LLC. The prospective new owners hope to recruit a brewing company to occupy the building, but nothing has been finalized yet.
“When the opportunity presented itself, we were very excited,” Joe Wach said. “We hope you can help us so we can purchase the building and begin work to get the project on the move again.”
Tyler noted that the Conger building is one of a few remaining examples of the buildings around when Edenton had a thriving fishing industry.
“I look forward to being able to highlight that part of history and fit it into the fabric with our other historic buildings,” he said.