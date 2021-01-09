A sailboat with a disabled engine attempting to dock at a marina north of the Alligator River Bridge collided with the bridge linking Tyrrell and Dare counties earlier today, a state wildlife officer said.
Neither of the two sailors aboard was injured, but their 29-foot sailboat was damaged in the collision, Sgt. John Beardsley said. There did not appear to be damage to the bridge.
According to Beardsley, the two men left Coinjock Marina in Currituck County Friday evening and planned to cross the Albemarle Sound as part of their trip on the Intercoastal Waterway to Florida.
Sometime overnight, however, their sailboat's diesel engine lost power, Beardsley said. The men attempted to sail their boat to the Alligator River Marina, but because of high winds decided to anchor just outside the marina, north of the Alligator River Bridge.
Saturday morning, as they were attempting to sail into the marina, they lost control of their boat and it drifted into the bridge, Beardsley said.
The Tyrrell County Volunteer Fire Department and officers with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission responded to the incident. When firefighters arrived, they found the sailboat pinned against the northside of the bridge. They secured a line to the vessel and pulled to the Alligator River Marina, Beardsley said.
State wildlife officers are investigating the incident, he said.
The Alligator River Bridge is formally known as the Lindsey C. Warren Bridge and was built 60 years ago. The 2.8-mile span crosses the Alligator River and has been closed several times in recent years for repairs.