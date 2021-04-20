The sale of The Pines golf club is now scheduled to close at the end of the month.
College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees received a brief update on the sale from COA President Jack Bagwell last week. He told trustees the COA Foundation is still moving forward with the sale.
The COA Foundation previously was eyeing a March 15 closing for the sale. Bagwell noted the sale experienced “a little bit of a slowdown” but the closing is now scheduled for April 30.
“Hopefully by April 30 we will be out of the golf course business,” he said.
The identity of the buyer has not been disclosed yet but foundation officials have said previously that the buyer plans to continue operating The Pines as a golf course.
The sale price of the facility has also remained confidential under terms of the non-disclosure agreement the foundation has with the buyer. However, foundation officials reported that they received five offers on the property.
Businessman Bill Taylor donated The Pines to the COA Foundation in 2017. Not long afterward, the foundation board voted to partner with YMCA of South Hampton Roads to operate the facility. Under the agreement, the Y managed The Pines’ golf course, swimming pool and other facilities.
But citing operating losses at The Pines of about $400,000, the YMCA surrendered complete ownership of the facility back to the COA Foundation on Dec. 31. Both the YMCA and the foundation said while some of the operating loss happened before the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crunch caused by the health crisis exacerbated the financial hit.