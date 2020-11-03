EDENTON — The quarter-cent sales tax increase referendum in Chowan County has failed, according to unofficial results.
A total of 3,206 voters, or 51.18 percent, cast ballots against the referendum while 3,057, or 48.91 percent, cast ballots for it.
A total of 7,787 votes were cast in Chowan for Tuesday's election. That's a 75.9 percent turnout.
Chowan officials had said if the referendum passed, they planned to use the extra sales tax — estimated at $300,000 annually — to help pay for a new high school.