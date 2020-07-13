About 150 motorcycles owned by members of several area motorcycle clubs took part in an LE Ride to honor local law enforcement agencies, Saturday morning.
The event was held in the Veterans Park at Twiford Funeral Home on Church Street. The clubs represented included the Blue Knights, which is formed of retired police officers; the Red Knights, for retired firefighters; the V Twin Cruisers, the American Legion Riders, and others.
The cyclists stopped at Twiford Funeral Home around 11:15 a.m. Saturday and attended a brief ceremony.
A representative from each of the area's law enforcement agencies, including the Camden, Chowan, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties sheriffs offices, the Edenton, Elizabeth City and Hertford police departments, the N.C. Highway Patrol and the Elizabeth City State University campus police, was presented a U.S. flag sculpture donated by local artist and welder Michael Boyce.
