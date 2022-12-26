ECSU Rotaract student Trinitee Smith (left) and Elizabeth City Morning Rotary member Charlene Pippen are shown volunteering as bell ringers for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign before Christmas.
The local Salvation Army has seen the need for its services rise this holiday season by more than 60 percent even as its fundraising has fallen by over 10 percent.
According to the Salvation Army of the Albemarle Region, 2,700 people requested its assistance between Oct. 1 and Dec. 19, 2021. During the same time period this year, 4,462 sought help either paying for utilities, rent, housing (if they were homeless) food, clothing and Christmas toy assistance.
The agency’s fundraising, however, has failed to keep pace with the increased need. In fact, it’s slipped slightly.
According to the Salvation Army, fundraising from Oct. 1 through Dec. 19, 2021 totaled $233,000. During the same period this year, the agency’s fundraising totaled $173,000. While that’s $60,000 less, the Salvation Army was expecting a grant to help reduce the shortfall to about $25,000.
Major Jason Hughes of the Salvation Army of the Albemarle Region noted a couple of factors were helping drive the increased need for the agency’s services.
“Families are paying more for rent, utilities, and food, and most federal aid programs have ended,” he said. “Here is what we know: more people are coming to us for help.”
The need is particularly acute for people living in poverty.
“According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, 36.7% of survey respondents said they would likely face eviction in the next two months,” the Salvation Army said in a press release. “Bloomberg reports that food prices have had the highest increase since 1979. Almost two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. On top of that, since last year, inflation is up 8.3%, with increases looming.
At the same time, the Salvation Army’s costs of providing services have also risen.
Despite that gloomy forecast, Hughes and the local Salvation Army say they remain hopeful. They note that the local chapter helped, through its various programs, “meet the immediate and long-term needs” of more than 10,000 people in the region last year. The Salvation Army provides services in eight northeastern North Carolina counties, including Pasquotank.
Hughes said the agency’s capacity to continue helping residents “relies on the generosity of the community.”
“We ask you to help families and individuals in our community and consider The Salvation Army as you look for meaningful ways to donate your resources as the year closes. Your donation will stay in this community, helping people in the most need,” he said.
Salvation Army officials also note that funds raised during the Christmas season don’t just help the agency respond to Christmas assistance requests; they help support the agency’s programs throughout the year.