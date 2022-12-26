Red Kettle

ECSU Rotaract student Trinitee Smith (left) and Elizabeth City Morning Rotary member Charlene Pippen are shown volunteering as bell ringers for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign before Christmas.

 Photo courtesy Elizabeth City Rotary

The local Salvation Army has seen the need for its services rise this holiday season by more than 60 percent even as its fundraising has fallen by over 10 percent.

According to the Salvation Army of the Albemarle Region, 2,700 people requested its assistance between Oct. 1 and Dec. 19, 2021. During the same time period this year, 4,462 sought help either paying for utilities, rent, housing (if they were homeless) food, clothing and Christmas toy assistance.