...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Salvation Army's Angel Tree application deadline nears
The deadline to apply for help from the Salvation Army of the Albemarle’s Angel Tree program is fast approaching.
Persons wishing to apply for Christmas assistance for children 12 and younger must apply by Monday. Applications will only be taken at saangeltree.org.
Applicants must be a resident of either Camden, Chowan, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Dare, Gates or Hertford counties.
They must supply a valid ID for every adult in the household, a birth certificate or Medicaid card for every child who will be assisted, proof of guardianship if the child’s legal guardian, proof of income for every person in the household. Examples include Social Security Insurance, food stamps and pay stubs.
Also needed is proof of expenses for everyone in the household. Examples include rent, utilities, car payments, cable bills.
Applicants must also include a child’s Christmas wish. Requests can’t include game systems, furniture or TVs. A child’s clothing sizes should also be submitted.