Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has received a top safety grade from a national watchdog group that seeks to protect hospital patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
The Elizabeth City-based hospital earned an “A” grade in the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a press release from SAMC states.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns grades of “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” to all general hospitals across the country. Grades are updated every six months.
According to the release, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“This recognition highlights the continuous efforts of our team to keep our patients safe,” said Beth Albaugh, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center’s chief nursing officer. “We are proud of the work we have done, and remain on the lookout for areas in which we can improve in order to provide the best care for our patients and their families.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses more than 30 measures of hospital safety data to assign grades to nearly 3,000 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is also peer-reviewed and fully transparent. Results are free to the public.
“Leapfrog’s safety grade can help to give patients insight into the quality at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center when deciding where to seek care,” said Tara Knowles, Sentara Albemarle’s team coordinator of quality services. “We’re focused on ensuring safety for patients and their loved ones when our community needs us.”