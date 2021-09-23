A surge in recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency department visits at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has not affected staffing or the quality of care, hospital officials said earlier this week.
SAMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Bowling said at times over the past several weeks that COVID patients have helped fill almost all of hospital’s in-patient beds. Almost one-third of those beds are confirmed COVID patients, and about 90 percent are unvaccinated.
The COVID surge at SAMC has also led to a 30-percent increase in emergency department visits, which now average around 150 a day.
Despite the surge, Bowling said the hospital continues to treat patients at a high level.
“We are ensuring patients get a high level of care regardless of where they are being taken care of in the hospital,” Bowling said.
Few hospital staff have left during the current surge but Bowling said staff are feeling the strain of treating additional patients.
“The staff is fatigued,” Bowling said.
Bowling said he noticed more staff departures at the start of the pandemic.
“They decided they did not want to take the personal risk, and they left us during the first surge,” Bowling said. “We lost some people to retirement. They may have been thinking about retirement and they said, ‘This is the time.’”
SAMC is especially targeting College of The Albemarle nursing graduates in its recruiting efforts, which have stepped up since the pandemic began.
“A lot of them have come off orientation, which has greatly helped us,” Bowling said.
SAMC Respiratory Care Team Coordinator Laurie Duncan said the respiratory staff has taken on extra shifts, sometimes five 12-hour shifts a week. She said that none of her staff of 13 have left during the pandemic.
“My department has really stepped up to the plate,” Duncan said. “I have staff rotate to other Sentara facilities to help out there.”
SAMC Director of Patient Care Services Glen Needham said in some cases hospital staff are providing treatment for friends and neighbors during the surge.
“They may be tired, but they are dedicated,” Needham said. “They are taking care of their fellow church members, their friend’s family members.”
The recent surge has not greatly affected other procedures. In fact, SAMC officials said the hospital’s surgery volume has “grown the last few months.”
At the start of the pandemic, SAMC put off some elective surgeries because of a lack of personal protection equipment, like surgical masks and gowns.
“We were worried that we would not have enough surgical masks to go around,” Bowling said. “Now, patients are coming in and continuing to get elective surgeries.”
Needham said just a couple elective surgeries have been postponed during the current surge because those patients would have required post-op care in the ICU, where there are 10 beds. He also encouraged patients not to put off preventative screenings.
“We need them to get their mammograms, their colonoscopies,” Needham said. “Those things are going to impact our health outcomes in our community a couple years down the road.”
Bowling said getting the COVID vaccine will greatly lessen the chances of a person requiring a hospital stay if they contract the deadly disease.
“The vaccine is not perfect by any means,” Bowling said. “You can still get COVID if you have had it (vaccine). But the disease is less severe.’’
More than 40,000 people in the immediate region have received the vaccine and Needham said only two have come to the hospital because of an adverse reaction to the shot.
Bowling said that if 80 to 90 percent of eligible people were vaccinated it is likely that “we would not be seeing COVID in this region.”
“We would be reaching the level of near herd immunity,” Bowling said.
Public health officials have said previously that roughly 70-80 percent of the population would need to get the vaccine before COVID cases start decreasing. That’s because the virus that causes the disease couldn’t be transmitted as easily as it is now.
Hospital officials understand the hesitancy to get a COVID vaccine and urged people to consult their health provider about the effectiveness of the vaccine.
SAMC ICU Unit Coordinator Liz Assaid acknowledges that she, too, was hesitant at first about getting the vaccine when it first became available. She’s since received the shot.
“You don’t just trust everything that comes right out, you have to do your research,” Assaid said. “But my husband went through triple bypass surgery and it hit me really hard, he can’t get COVID. I’m not only risking myself, but I am risking my family. I don’t want to see them get sick.”