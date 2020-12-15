Sentara Healthcare workers in Virginia will start receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday but workers at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City will have to wait a little longer to receive the shots.
Virginia-based Sentara Norfolk General Hospital received 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at 7:04 a.m. Monday and began distributing doses to the health system’s 10 hospital sites in Virginia, Sentara Vice President of Clinical Effectiveness Mary Morin said.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, however, will not receive any doses of the vaccine. SAMC spokeswoman Annya Soucy said the hospital expects to receive COVID-19 vaccines from North Carolina in future allocations.
“But Sentara is developing alternative means for SAMC employees to have an opportunity to receive the vaccine sooner at a Sentara location in Virginia,” Soucy said.
A second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine should arrive in Norfolk in 10 days. Sentara also announced that it will receive around 20,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week. Both vaccines require people to get two doses 21 to 28 days after receiving the first dose.
These first allotments of the two vaccines will allow Sentara to vaccinate around 12,500 workers who are considered high-risk of contracting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the respiratory disease that’s now killed more than 300,000 Americans since March.
The first workers to get the vaccine will be priority groups that include emergency department staff, ICU staff, COVID patient unit staff, respiratory unit staff and hospital staff who provide services in these areas such as food service and other staff that go into patient rooms.
With the arrival of the first shipment, Sentara will use vaccine clinics where shots will be administered to its priority groups in the hospitals with the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Sentara employees are not required to receive the vaccine but officials expect around 85 percent of workers will get the vaccine. All staff will continue to wear proper personal protective equipment, including masks, and follow Sentara’s COVID-19 protocols regardless of vaccination status, officials said.
The second phase of the vaccination distribution in Virginia will go to first responders and Department of Corrections workers.
The general public will probably not get the vaccine until the spring.
“Probably sometime later first quarter of 2021, or sometime early second quarter 2021 when that vaccine becomes widely available,” Morin said.