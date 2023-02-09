Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare announced Thursday afternoon that Sentara Albemarle Medical Center President Dr. Phil Jackson plans to retire at the end of March.
"I have enjoyed being part of the Elizabeth City community and look forward to a bright future for northeastern North Carolina,” Jackson said in the press release. "My wife and I both retired from the military 13 years ago. Now that our kids are grown, it's time for us to enjoy retirement together.”
Jackson joined Sentara in 2019 and led the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic. He also oversaw the conceptual development and groundbreaking for the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus, a $200 million project that will include a modern hospital and a medical office building.
The medical office building is expected to open this year and the hospital is currently under construction. The hospital is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025. The health campus will be located at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
"We are grateful for Phil's leadership over the last three years," said Terrie Edwards, Sentara's southside regional president. "He is a kind and caring leader and we wish him the very best in his retirement."
Prior to joining Sentara, Jackson spent 30 years in the Navy and retired as a military officer after serving duty assignments across the world. He holds a doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University, a master's degree of science in management from the Naval Postgraduate School and a bachelor's degree in business administration from National University.
Jackson and his wife plan to reside in Virginia Beach and the couple plan to do more traveling.
Sentara already has both an internal and external candidate search underway.