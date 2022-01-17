Sentara Albemarle Health Center officials say the hospital is in compliance with federal regulations written to improve price transparency for patients, despite a report released last week showing it's not compliant with one key regulation.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center was one of 16 North Carolina hospitals listed Thursday in Attorney General Josh Stein's Health Care Pricing Transparency North Carolina Hospital Report Card as non-compliant with a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirement to provide a "machine-readable list of services and prices."
Sentara Albemarle is compliant with a second CMS regulation to provide a "consumer-friendly shoppable list of services," according to Stein's report card.
Asked about Stein's report card on Friday, a Sentara spokeswoman said the hospital is in compliance with CMS regulations for price transparency.
"We have been working collaboratively with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office, and have reached out to update the price transparency report card" released Thursday, said Randi Camaiore, customer development adviser for Sentara Healthcare.
Stein said in a press release that his office is following up with hospitals not fully compliant with the price transparency rules. He said that some hospitals have notified his office they are still updating their tools to comply with the regulations.
"These hospitals may be listed as ‘not compliant’ despite their ongoing cooperation with our efforts," he said.
According to CMS.gov, all U.S. hospitals were required as of Jan. 1, 2021, to "provide clear, accessible pricing information online" about their services in two ways: as a "comprehensive machine-readable file with all items and services"; and "in a display of shoppable services in a consumer-friendly format."
A machine-readable digital file, according to CMS.gov, is supposed to contain the hospital's "gross charges, discounted cash prices, payer-specific negotiated charges, and de-identified minimum and maximum negotiated charges."
The shoppable services requirement mandates hospitals list at least 300 services (fewer if the hospital provides fewer) that a consumer can schedule in advance. The list "must contain plain language descriptions of the services and group them with ancillary services, and provide the discounted cash prices, payer-specific negotiated charges, and de-identified minimum and maximum negotiated charges," the CMS.gov site states.
Stein released the report card Thursday as a follow-up to a letter he wrote to all 147 hospitals in North Carolina in June, asking them to verify they are in compliance with the CMS regulations he said helps "better provide patients with the information they need to make informed choices about their health care."
Stein said he was "encouraged" with hospitals' "widespread compliance" with the price transparency requirements, "especially in light of the unprecedented strain two years of COVID has wrought.”
Other North Carolina hospitals in the region, including Vidant Chowan, Vidant Bertie, Vidant Medical Center, Vidant Roanoke-Chowan, and Outer Banks Hospital, are among the 122 hospitals in full compliance with the CMS regulations, according to Stein's report.
Only one hospital in the state — Holly Hill Hospital — was not compliant with the shoppable services requirement, while eight hospitals — three in Durham, two in Greensboro, and one each in Goldsboro, Raleigh and Danbury — haven't met either the requirement, Stein's report states.