A top hospital administrator at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, Virginia, has been named interim president at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.
Sherwin L. Stewart, vice president of operations at the Hampton hospital since March 2020, will join SAMC as interim president on March 20 and take over when current SAMC President Phillip Jackson retires at the end of the month, the hospital said in a press release Thursday.
According to SAMC, Stewart has 30 years of experience in healthcare and hospital leadership. He also has more than 23 years of experience as an emergency medical technician and paramedic.
"Stewart believes in lifelong learning, and part of his leadership legacy is developing others and supporting young talent," Sentara said in the release.
Sherwin earned a doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach and a master of sciences in management and bachelor of business administration from Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi. He is also a graduate professor for New England College’s MBA program.
Sherwin and his wife, Wanda, have been married for 26 years and they have a grown son. Stewart plans to reside in northeastern North Carolina while Sentara Healthcare officials recruit a permanent successor for Jackson, the hospital said.