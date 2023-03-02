A top hospital administrator at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, Virginia, has been named interim president at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

Sherwin L. Stewart, vice president of operations at the Hampton hospital since March 2020, will join SAMC as interim president on March 20 and take over when current SAMC President Phillip Jackson retires at the end of the month, the hospital said in a press release Thursday.  