Remote cameras

Shown is an example of one of the remote cameras Sentara Healthcare will be implementing at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in the coming weeks to provide 24-hour monitoring of hospital patients at extra risk of falling or other types of harm.

 Photo courtesy Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will be adding four remote cameras in the coming weeks to provide 24-hour monitoring of hospital patients at extra risk of falling or other types of harm.

The high-resolution cameras, which will be mounted on wheels, will monitor patients’ physical conditions such as choking, difficulty breathing, pain or “other issues that need immediate intervention,” Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare said in a press release.