...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Shown is an example of one of the remote cameras Sentara Healthcare will be implementing at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in the coming weeks to provide 24-hour monitoring of hospital patients at extra risk of falling or other types of harm.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will be adding four remote cameras in the coming weeks to provide 24-hour monitoring of hospital patients at extra risk of falling or other types of harm.
The high-resolution cameras, which will be mounted on wheels, will monitor patients’ physical conditions such as choking, difficulty breathing, pain or “other issues that need immediate intervention,” Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare said in a press release.
A staff of trained monitor techs will watch the cameras around the clock, Sentara said. To maintain patient privacy, the system is limited to live observation and does not record any activity.
Control centers at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and the Sentara Independence campus in Virginia Beach will each monitor patients at six Sentara hospitals.
The four cameras at SAMC are part of the 108 Sentara Healthcare plans to deploy at 12 of its hospitals after a pilot at two Sentara hospitals “demonstrated the technology’s value in preventing patient harm,” the health system said in the release.
Donna Wilmoth, chief nursing officer at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, said cameras used in the pilot resulted in “a significant reduction” in falls because hospital staff were able to ask patients to wait for assistance before getting up to go to the bathroom on their own.
“We were also able to prevent patients from pulling out IV lines and doing other harmful things through verbal contact and immediate telephone calls to nurses on the floors,” Wilmoth said.
Cameras will be assigned to patients based on a nursing assessment, use of a “fall risk scoring tool,” the patient’s ability to follow verbal cues, and other measures, Sentara said.
“We hope this system will give patients’ families greater peace of mind,” said Charlene Bridges, director of resource allocation, who is supervising the cameras’ rollout. “This is especially important for patients with dementia and other conditions affecting behavior. Knowing someone is looking in on their loved ones around the clock to prevent harm might ease their minds about safety.”
Wilmoth noted the cameras won’t be a substitute for nursing staff, “in-person sitters” and others.
“The cameras are one more layer of awareness built into our patient safety protocols,” she said.
All 12 Sentara hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina are scheduled to have the remote cameras operational by the end of January. A spokeswoman for SAMC said the hospital plans to have four of the cameras within several weeks.