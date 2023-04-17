State Sen. Norman Sanderson said College of The Albemarle officials have valid concerns about a bill that would alter how community colleges in the state are governed — and he plans to forward those concerns to other legislators.
Sanderson, R-Pamlico, is a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 692, legislation that would make a number of changes to the way community colleges in North Carolina are governed.
Of particular concern to COA officials are SB692 provisions that would reduce the college's 19-member Board of Trustees to 12 members and have most of them appointed by the N.C. General Assembly rather than by local officials.
Sanderson's eight-county 1st Senate District includes includes Chowan, Dare and Pasquotank counties, all of which host a COA campus.
Sanderson said that when he spoke with COA President Jack Bagwell Thursday morning, the COA president expressed strong concerns about proposed changes to the way community college trustee boards would be structured and the way trustees would be appointed.
"COA has a special piece of legislation that allows them to have 19 board members because they serve seven counties," Sanderson noted. "It works very well. They like it a great deal. They like being able to have somebody from every county."
Sanderson said he believes the local connection is one of the strengths of community colleges. For that reason, it's important to maintain a great deal of local control in making appointments to the boards of trustees, he said.
SB692 currently calls for four of the trustees on each board to be appointed by the state Senate, four by the state House, and the remaining four by local boards of commissioners.
Sanderson said he doesn't see the point of having two-thirds of the community college trustees appointed by the General Assembly.
"I don't see where we're going to have time to vet and approve over 400 board members," Sanderson said. "To me the system seems to be working very well."
Sanderson said one intent behind the community college governance bill is to close the "revolving door" at the position of president of the State Community College System. The system has gone through three presidents in just the past three to four years, he said.
"We need to look at that position," Sanderson said, insisting that there must be some way to bring some stability to that office.
Sanderson said the Senate is still in early deliberations of SB692. The bill hasn't even been in committee yet and "still has a long way to go," he said.