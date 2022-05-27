State Sen. Norman Sanderson told members of the Pasquotank Political Action Committee in Elizabeth City Tuesday night that he expects that voters will need to show a photo ID to cast a ballot in this November’s general election.
Sanderson, R-Pamlico, also said the General Assembly is looking at some short-term tax relief to help people keep up with rising prices caused by inflation. He said the Republican-led General Assembly’s goal is to eventually eliminate the state personal income tax.
Sanderson currently represents Pamlico and Carteret counties in the General Assembly but defeated incumbent state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, in the newly configured 1st District in the GOP primary on May 17.
In addition to Pamlico and Carteret, the new 1st District also includes Pasquo-tank, Perquimans, Chowan, Dare, Hyde and Washington counties. Sanderson faces no opposition in November and will begin representing the new district next year.
North Carolina voters approved a voter ID amendment to the state Constitution in 2018 and the General Assembly then passed the enabling legislation to require photo identification.
However, the state NAACP filed a lawsuit to block the law, saying it violates the Voting Rights Act. The law has been on hold by the federal courts ever since.
The GOP-led General Assembly is attempting to intervene in the lawsuit because Sanderson said it believes Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein is not aggressively defending the Voter ID law. The issue is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The only people defending our actions is (Stein) and he is not doing a real great job on our behalf,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson said he expects a favorable ruling in the coming weeks in the pending lawsuit before the nation’s top court that would allow the General Assembly to also challenge the NAACP lawsuit.
“We are hoping we have voter ID in place by November,” Sanderson said. “We are looking at one outstanding lawsuit before the Supreme Court. The only thing that it does is, it says whether or not the Legislature can enter into the lawsuit as a defendant and defend the actions that we took.”
If the Supreme Court allows the General Assembly to enter the lawsuit as a defendant, Sanderson believes the lawsuit will “go away quickly” and the majority view supporting the constitutional amendment will be upheld.
“That’s our hope,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson said state leaders recently learned that North Carolina will have $6.2 billion more in projected revenue this year and next year.
“That is a third of our whole budget,” Sanderson said. “You count that with what we already have in our savings account, you are talking about $10 billion.”
Sanderson first joined the General Assembly when the GOP took control of both chambers in 2010. He said the state personal income tax has been cut in half since then.
Sanderson told the PAC that he favors even more cuts to the state’s personal income tax but said they may not come until the General Assembly’s “long” session in January. Legislators are currently meeting in a “short” session that is expected to end in July.
“We will use that (additional surplus) to cut taxes even more next year,” Sanderson predicted. “We will bring (the tax rate) down from 4.9% to 3.5%, or lower. If that is the track we can stay on, we can eliminate the (personal income) tax all together. That is where we want to go.’’
But Sanderson said some relief may get passed in the short session as inflation continues to rise and a threat of a recession looms in the coming months. He said suspending the state tax on gas and diesel is one option while temporarily suspending the sales tax on groceries is another.
“We are really going to have some deep discussions over the next couple of weeks about what we can do right now with some of this excess revenue to give immediate relief to some of our citizens,” Sanderson said. “We are looking at off-road diesel to help our farmers and fishermen, and those on the road because they are all struggling right now.”
If Roe v. Wade, which guarantees federal constitutional protections for abortion rights, is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court as expected next month, Sanderson said he would like to see the state enact what is called “heartbeat” legislation. Such legislation could ban abortion in the state as early as six weeks into a pregnancy when fetal cardiac activity is detected.
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe it would send the issue of abortion back to the states.
“Personally, I believe that life begins at conception, but a heartbeat bill would be a wonderful start for us,” Sanderson said.
If abortion is banned Sanderson said could support exceptions such as in the case of rape and incest or if the life of the mother is in danger.
“We’ve always made exceptions for those,” Sanderson said. “Even with that, I would hope that it would come with a lot of counseling and a lot of support and help for those women who are making that decision.”
On Wednesday, state Senate GOP leader Sen. Phil Berger introduced a plan that would expand the federal Medicaid program, providing taxpayer health insurance to hundreds of thousands of the state’s working poor.
Berger’s plan has been in the works for weeks and Sanderson said he would have to look at the final details of the plan before deciding to support expansion. Republicans in the legislature have opposed expanding Medicaid for the past decade.
“Right now, I have to have more proof that it is the right thing for North Carolina,” Sanderson said. “It hard to be against something for 10 years and campaign on it and tell people it’s not the right thing to do for North Carolina and then in a four- or five-week period turn all that around. I won’t make up my mind until I see the final version.”