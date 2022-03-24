State Sen. Norman Sanderson told members of the Pasquotank Political Action Committee this week that he will push to have cameras installed in all public school classrooms in the state.
Sanderson, R-Pamlico, also told the conservative group Tuesday that he favors extending state Senate terms from two to four years and that a referendum should be placed before voters to possibly raise the pay for General Assembly members.
Sanderson is facing state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, for the newly configured 1st District Senate seat in the May 17 GOP primary. The winner faces no opposition in November.
Steinburg currently represents the old 1st Senate District, which included 11 counties including Pasquotank. Sanderson represents the former 2nd District, which included three counties, including his home county of Pamlico.
The new legislative map approved by state lawmakers last month — and later upheld by the N.C. Supreme Court — places Steinburg and Sanderson in the same Senate district.
The new eight-county 1st Senate District contains six counties — Pasquotank, Perquimans, Dare, Chowan, Washington and Hyde — that Steinburg currently represents. The other two counties in the district are Carteret and Pamlico, which Sanderson represents.
Sanderson told the Pasquotank PAC that parents don’t know what is being taught in the classroom. One remedy for that, he said, is to place cameras in classrooms. He said cameras placed in hallways would also help curb bullying.
“I think we ought to put a camera in every single classroom,” Sanderson said to a loud round of applause. “We would be sure of what is going on in the classroom is what they (parents) approve of. Parents need to know what their children are being taught.”
Sanderson didn't elaborate but conservatives have expressed growing criticism of public schools, claiming they're allowing instruction about race, gender and other topics they believe should be off-limits in the classroom.
Sanderson said a bill currently stalled in the General Assembly called “Parents Right to Know” would help parents know what is being taught if enacted. Part of the legislation proposes that every piece of curriculum used by a school has to be on public display in a district’s central office so parents can view what is being taught in the classroom.
“That may not come next year,” Sanderson said. “But as soon as (Gov.) Roy Cooper is out of office, we are going to do it.”
Sanderson also advocated awarding bonuses to teachers whose students meet certain academic goals.
“If you bring your children from point A to point C where they are supposed to be, you get a bonus,” Sanderson said. “We have a lot of great teachers, but we have some lemons, too.”
A PAC member told Sanderson that she knew of a person who had expressed interest in running locally for the state House but was dissuaded by lawmakers' low annual salary. She asked Sanderson if the pay for General Assembly members should be increased.
“Would you ever consider putting in a fair wage?” the PAC member asked. “The governor gets it and you (General Assembly) all do the hard lifting.”
Sanderson first responded by saying that if the party in power, either Democratic and Republican, pushed such a measure they would lose the next election.
“That’s the obstacle,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson then suggested that the voters should be the ones to decide if legislators receive a raise.
Members of the General Assembly currently make $13,951 a year, a rate that has not changed since the mid-1990s. They also are paid $104 a day for living expenses when the General Assembly is in session.
Their salary is one of the lowest for lawmakers in the country.
“I think we need to put it on the ballot and let the citizens of this state see if they are for it,” Sanderson said, referring to a pay hike. “Let them decide if it is fair compensation.”
Sanderson then said that when the General Assembly is in session he gets about “$750 a week to live in Raleigh” when combining his yearly salary and per diem payment.
Sanderson and his wife, Linda, live in a travel trailer when the General Assembly is in session, instead of staying in a hotel or renting an apartment. Sanderson’s wife also serves as his paid legislative assistant.
Sanderson suggested that the state look at neighboring states and compare legislative salaries.
“If my wife didn’t work for me in Raleigh, we couldn’t afford to be up there,” Sanderson said. “What you are doing is you are keeping a lot of good people out of it. They can’t live on that.”
Sanderson also told the PAC that he wants to see state Senate terms, and possibly state House terms, extended to four years by a constitutional amendment. He said under the current two-year cycle that legislators are again campaigning the second year of their term.
“You never have time to do anything,” Sanderson said. “In the first session, you are writing legislation, passing legislation, trying to get it through committees. The second one, you are campaigning again.”