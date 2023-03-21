Area Republicans are the last line of defense between evil and God’s plan for North Carolina, state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, told attendees at the Pasquotank County GOP Convention last week.
“I’ve got something to tell you, if you don’t know exactly why you’re here tonight,” said Sanderson, who represents the eight counties of the state’s 1st Senate District. “You are the last barrier between all of the ones who would do evil in this state and what God wants to do with North Carolina.”
Sanderson’s words received a round of applause from the roughly 60 supporters attending the convention Thursday evening in the fellowship hall at First Christian Church in Elizabeth City.
Sanderson addressed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s $32.9 billion biennial budget, which Cooper had just unveiled the day before. Cooper’s budget increases state spending by 20% and includes revenue for Medicaid expansion, 18% raises for public school teachers and principals and 8% pay raises for state employees over the next two years. The budget also represents about twice the level of increase in spending that Republicans in the House and Senate are seeking.
“It spends a lot of money, but it spends it in a lot of wrong places,” Sanderson said of Cooper’s plan.
Sanderson said he and fellow lawmakers have faced some difficult decisions during this current legislative session. One is the legalization of medical marijuana in North Carolina, which Sanderson suggested is likely to get approved.
“It’s just about there,” Sanderson said, before expressing his opposition. “Hopefully the House can hold it off like they did last year.”
Deciding what to do about abortion in North Carolina also has been a difficult issue, Sanderson said.
“When the U.S. Supreme Court sent the abortion issue back to the states it created the biggest mess we’ve ever seen,” he said.
Lawmakers are trying to reach an agreement on new abortion legislation, and Sanderson said it will take 30 senators to override any veto by Cooper.
“He is going to veto any abortion bill we send him,” Sanderson said.
The senator also noted that on Wednesday, March 15, he was one of just two state senators who voted against a bill. He didn’t identify the bill by title but said the reason he voted against it was “because it’s not the right time.”
According to the state General Assembly’s website, the Senate only voted on two public bills that day. One was House Bill 76, which expands Medicaid health insurance coverage to more than 600,000 low income North Carolinians who are currently living without health insurance.
Joining Sanderson in voting against HB76 was Sen. Eddie Settler, R-Alexander.
The other bill the Senate cast votes for on March 15 was House Bill 2, Budget Technical Corrections. Sanderson voted for HB2.
Sanderson said that North Carolina is fiscally “in the best shape that we’ve ever seen.”
Even after six years of the state operating under what Sanderson described as a “tyrannical governor,” North Carolina is still in good shape, he said.
According to Sanderson, there are two measures that will save the United States: term limits for national leaders and requiring Congress to stick to a balanced budget.
“Amen,” a woman said.
“And cut their pensions,” another said.
Several minutes later, Sanderson returned to the theme of good vs. evil.
“It’s already been said. The government is coming after everything that we have, and so we’re the ones, we’re the last bastion, we’re the last gate to keeping the government out of our lives and keeping Satan out of our lives,” he said.
Sanderson said when he first joined the Legislature in 2010 he was told he could hire anyone he wanted, so he hired his wife Linda to be his legislative assistant. There is no one who knows his constituents better than his wife, he said.
Before turning the microphone over to his wife, Sanderson asked the audience to pray for their leaders in Raleigh.
During her remarks, Linda Sanderson called for unity among Republicans.
”For those of you who know the Bible well, it’s in unity that God commands the blessing,” she said. “It’s in unity.”
Speaking for about 10 minutes before Sanderson was Sandy Smith, who has run twice as a candidate for U.S. Congress in the state’s 1st Congressional District. She appeared to blame the former Democratic Speaker of the House and the state Supreme Court’s former Democratic majority her recent loss to Democrat Don Davis in the November general election.
“They knew if Nancy Pelosi didn’t drop in and help the chosen one I would be your sitting congresswoman,” Smith said, an apparent reference to Davis. “On top of that, they know that because we were forced to run under these unconstitutional, gerrymandered districts brought by the Democrat Supreme Court here in North Carolina I would also be your congresswoman.”
Smith also indicated that she’s considering a third bid for Congress.
“I wasn’t going to announce until they finished redistricting; however, I did get a phone call from D.C. last week,” she said.
Smith said the call was from Congressman Bob Good, a Virginia Republican and member of the House Freedom Caucus.
“We know you are the right candidate,” Smith said Good told her. “You know your district better than anyone and we want to support you and endorse you for 2024.”
Smith said Republicans must get busy and not wait till spring of 2024 ahead of the primaries to begin raising support.
“We need to stand up and protect our gun rights,” she said. “They’re after our 2nd Amendment. They know that’s the only thing keeping us from going full blown socialism.”
Smith also briefly mentioned the alleged teaching of critical race theory in public schools, a popular subject with Republican audiences.
”They are teaching the CRT in the classrooms, indoctrinating them,” she said.
Sanderson was first elected to the state Legislature in 2010 to represent House District 3, which included Craven and Pamlico counties. In 2012, he was elected to the state Senate and represented Senate District 2, which included Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties.
In early 2022, the General Assembly approved new legislative maps that moved Sanderson into a newly configured District 1, which at the time was represented by state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan. Sanderson defeated Steinburg in the May 2022 Republican primary and he ran unopposed in the November general election. He now represents Carteret, Chowan, Dare, Hyde, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Washington counties.
Also Thursday night, the Pasquotank Republican Party elected new leaders that included Virginia Wasserberg as chairman; Francis Pugh as vice chairman; Carol Rolling as treasurer and Beverly Barnhill as secretary.
Starting Tuesday, April 4, the Pasquotank Republican Party will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church on Beech Street. The Pasquotank Republican Party is online at pasquotank.nc.gop.